Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most local government meetings are now occurring online. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, May 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Planning Commission
Tuesday, May18, 6 p.m., teleconference
Library Board
Tuesday, May 19, 4 p.m., teleconference
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Committee
Thursday, May 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Ripley Management District
Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m., Town Hall
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, May 18, 6 p.m., District Office or teleconference
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School
