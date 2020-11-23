Liberty Road cycling
A group of cyclists makes their way down the hill on Liberty Road just west of Deerfield during an AIDS ride in 2018. 

The Town of Deerfield, in conjunction with the Village of Deerfield and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is proposing to resurface Liberty Road from Oak Park Road to Robert Nelson Road in the Town of Deerfield.

The project will consist of milling the top 2-inches of existing asphalt pavement and overlaying with 4-inches of new asphalt pavement. The project will also include minor grading to tie the new pavement with the existing shoulders as well as adding centerline and edge line pavement markings.

Liberty Road will remain open to traffic for the duration of construction and will utilize flagging operations as necessary to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone.

Project construction is scheduled for summer 2022.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and orders by Gov. Tony Evers, an in-person public involvement meeting to discuss the project will not be held. In-lieu of an in-person meeting, residents are encouraged to email project staff directly with any questions or concerns about the project. Please send back project comments no later than Dec. 18, 2020.

Question or concerns about the project can be directed to Chad Wagner at MSA Professional Services, Inc at (608)-242-6651 or at cwagner@msa-ps.com

