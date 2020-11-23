The Town of Deerfield, in conjunction with the Village of Deerfield and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is proposing to resurface Liberty Road from Oak Park Road to Robert Nelson Road in the Town of Deerfield.
The project will consist of milling the top 2-inches of existing asphalt pavement and overlaying with 4-inches of new asphalt pavement. The project will also include minor grading to tie the new pavement with the existing shoulders as well as adding centerline and edge line pavement markings.
Liberty Road will remain open to traffic for the duration of construction and will utilize flagging operations as necessary to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone.
Project construction is scheduled for summer 2022.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and orders by Gov. Tony Evers, an in-person public involvement meeting to discuss the project will not be held. In-lieu of an in-person meeting, residents are encouraged to email project staff directly with any questions or concerns about the project. Please send back project comments no later than Dec. 18, 2020.
Question or concerns about the project can be directed to Chad Wagner at MSA Professional Services, Inc at (608)-242-6651 or at cwagner@msa-ps.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.