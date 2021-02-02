15 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2006
Deerfield High School cheerleaders head to state competition in Green Bay after placing fourth in regionals. Team members are Tara Bultman, Amanda Larson, Amanda Landphier, Tara Gosdeck, Alicia Davis, Steph Schneider and Brittney Storms… Dr. Danielle Fink takes over as head chiropractor at Deerfield Litang Clinic… the Deerfield vocal music program’s annual dinner show will have a Disney theme… the Deerfield High School wrestling team clinches its fifth straight Trailways Conferenence title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.