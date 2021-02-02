15 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 2006

Deerfield High School cheerleaders head to state competition in Green Bay after placing fourth in regionals. Team members are Tara Bultman, Amanda Larson, Amanda Landphier, Tara Gosdeck, Alicia Davis, Steph Schneider and Brittney Storms… Dr. Danielle Fink takes over as head chiropractor at Deerfield Litang Clinic… the Deerfield vocal music program’s annual dinner show will have a Disney theme… the Deerfield High School wrestling team clinches its fifth straight Trailways Conferenence title.

