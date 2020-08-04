Tuesday, Aug. 11 is primary election day in Wisconsin, with congressional, statewide and county races on the ballot.
In the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, ballots will vary depending on the location of your home.
Local voters will see either a primary for District 2 or District 5 of the U.S. House of Representatives, and a primary for District 38 of the Wisconsin Assembly. There are four Dane County primaries: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. In Jefferson County, there are four primary races: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.
This is a partisan primary, in which voters may choose candidates from only one party.
Registered Wisconsin voters can vote absentee. Voters have until 5 p.m. the Thursday before an election, in this case Thursday, Aug. 6, to request an absentee ballot either directly from their local municipal clerk or online at myvote.wi.gov. A ballot will be mailed to you and you may mail it back or drop it off when completed at your local municipal clerk’s office. It must be received by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Early in-person voting is also possible at local municipal clerk offices through Friday, Aug. 7.
You can register in-person to vote until 5 p.m. the Friday before an election, in this case Friday Aug. 7, at the clerk’s office in the municipality in which you reside. You can also register at a polling place on election day. When you register to vote you need to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID card, or social security number, and proof of residence that can include a driver’s license, state ID, bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or tax bill.
To vote in Wisconsin, you need to have resided for at least 10 days in the municipality in which you are casting a ballot.
Polls are open Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where to vote locally:
Village of Deerfield
The Village of Deerfield’s polling place is the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield village office, (608) 764-5404. The Deerfield Village Hall is located at 4 N. Main St., Deerfield.
Village of Cambridge
The Village of Cambridge’s polling place is the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. For more information contact the Cambridge village office, (608) 423-3712. The Cambridge Village Hall is located at 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
Village of Rockdale
The Village of Rockdale’s polling place is the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale. For more information contact the Rockdale village clerk, (608) 423-1497.
Town of Deerfield
The Town of Deerfield’s polling place is the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield town clerk, (608) 764-5615. The Deerfield Town Hall is located at 838 London Road, Deerfield.
Town of Christiana
The Town of Christiana’s polling place is the Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-3816.
Town of Oakland
The Town of Oakland’s polling place is the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-9635.
Town of Lake Mills
The Town of Lake Mills’ polling place is the Lake Mills Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills. For more information contact the town clerk, (920) 648-5867.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.