The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission has sent a nearly $1 million budget request to area municipalities for approval.
Commission members have also voted to ask their respective municipal boards whether they still wish to hold referendums before committing to funding a proposed $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion.
At a Sept. 23 commission meeting, a financial consultant said referendums are not legally needed to proceed, upending a central theme of the past year’s station expansion discussions.
The consultant said the municipalities can authorize borrowing for their portions of the needed funds without a citizen referendum vote.
The municipal boards will be asked to respond by December.
The meeting was held in-person at the Oakland Town Hall.
Budget
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally dissented in the commission’s vote to send the $998,000 2021 budget to the Cambridge, Rockdale, Town of Oakland, Town of Christiana and Town of Lake Mills boards for approval. Both operating and capital project expenses are included in the 12.3 percent increase over 2020’s $888,000 budget.
Planned revenues include run fees, communications rental fees on the station tower, state funding, about $50,000 from reserves and about $728,000 from the five municipalities.
The five municipalities are being asked to split that $728,000 based on their equalized values. It’s a 7.4 percent increase over $677,000 in 2020.
By municipality, the commission is asking for:
• About $359,000 from Oakland, an 8.3 percent increase over $331,000 in 2020;
• About $184,000 from Cambridge, an 8.6 percent increase over $169,000 in 2020;
• About $143,000 from Christiana, a 4.8 percent increase over $136,000 in 2020;
• About $24,300 from the Town of Lake Mills, a 1.3 percent increase over $24,000 in 2020;
• About $16,700 from the Village of Rockdale, an 8.2 percent increase over $15,400 in 2020.
McNally objected to the increase, saying it’s not affordable due to state tax levy limits that only allow Cambridge to increase annual taxes based on the net value of recent new construction. In 2020, the village’s total state-allowed tax levy increase was just $17,500 over 2019.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner has suggested Cambridge borrow to cover fire and EMS costs, annually rolling that debt into a new short-term loan. Oakland does this, Kapsner said, and such debt is not counted toward the state levy limit.
McNally rejected the idea of short-term borrowing to cover operating costs, however.
Station expansion
The commission discussed at length whether referendums, either binding or advisory, must be held before the five municipalities can proceed with expanding the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Joining the meeting virtually, a representative from Baird Financial Advisors said there’s no legal obligation that they each hold a referendum to fund their portions of the $6.5 million.
He also said municipalities have an additional option, to move forward tentatively, giving taxpayers 30 days to petition for a referendum before finalizing their borrowing plans.
In the same way that the commission’s annual budget is split between the five municipalities, the station expansion costs would be divided five ways with each town and village responsible for raising their own portion.
Some commission members said if referendums aren’t legally needed, they may urge their municipal boards to forgo even an advisory vote by citizens and simply proceed with board action to borrow the funds.
Kapsner said that could save money. Collectively, the municipalities would likely spend up to $20,000 to fund five referendums, he said.
Kapsner said he expects to suggest that the Oakland Town Board simply vote at its annual meeting in the spring to proceed with borrowing.
McNally said, however, he wouldn’t support proceeding in Cambridge without citizens first being given a say in at least an advisory referendum.
McNally said he sees “no way,” the Cambridge Village Board would support not holding a referendum.
“I do not think that we, at the commission level, or the board of trustees of the Village of Cambridge has the authority,” to proceed without a referendum, McNally said.
McNally also dismissed the idea of overriding a failed advisory referendum.
“As far as I’m concerned, I will follow (the will of) those residents,” McNally said. “I want this to go to the entire population of Cambridge, and then we have to live with the results.”
Commission split?
Pushed by Kapsner to say what Cambridge would do if the other municipalities decide to proceed, and the Cambridge Village Board and/or village residents say no, McNally said Cambridge might split away from the fire and EMS district.
“If this body decides that it has the authority to just throw that kind of debt onto residents…I will suggest to the Village of Cambridge that we go back and review the (intergovernmental agreement)” between the five municipalities and consider leaving in 2022, McNally said.
Cambridge would have to give the commission a year’s notice of its intent to leave. Whether it would then contract with the Cambridge fire and EMS or join a different fire and/or EMS district, such as the Deerfield Fire Department or Deer-Grove EMS, was unclear.
“I don’t want to do that, but I don’t want to skirt around the people who don’t want to pay for this,” McNally said.
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said McNally’s suggestion that Cambridge might leave the fire and EMS district if the Village Board or village taxpayers reject the station expansion is “irresponsible.”
McNally, in response, reiterated a position he’s taken since the spring, that the current pandemic and economic downturn make this the wrong moment for a costly station expansion.
“You’ve got people….asking themselves how they are going to be able to afford this,” he said.
Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien and Fire Chief Terry Johnson said, however, there would be consequences to pushing off the expansion.
Lien said construction costs will rise, and the station’s current shortcoming will deter potential volunteers and hasten the drop in volunteer ranks.
“If we don’t start to address this, we aren’t going to have a volunteer fire department anymore,” Lien said.
Johnson said his department currently has 31 volunteer firefighters, down from 37 a year ago.
“Hanging onto our volunteer firefighters is going to be a really challenge if we don’t go with this right now,” Johnson agreed. “It’s hard to attract volunteers with the facility we have now.”
“The safety and well-being of my firefighters is my number one concern,” Johnson continued.
Johnson urged proceeding with the expansion, that’s been discussed since 2015.
“The amount of hours that we have already put in, I can’t see us stopping now,” he said.
Trim cost?
McNally questioned whether the cost of the expansion could be reduced. “Is there a way to skinny this thing down?” he questioned.
Kapsner responded that the plans are trimmed down as far as they can go, if this is building to be attractive at the gateway to downtown Cambridge and accommodate modern safety and other fire and EMS needs.
The commission floated the idea of holding a public meeting, perhaps at Cambridge High School which because its location in Jefferson County is not subject to COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions. It took no action on that idea.
McNally also questioned why there’s been no discussion about potentially higher operating costs for a station proposed to be three times its current size. Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig said he might favor a two-part referendum in Cambridge, with construction costs and future operating expenses addressed in separate questions.
Cost per $100,000
For taxpayers, the cost of the project per $100,000 of assessed value remains unclear.
A consultant on the station expansion, Keller, Inc. suggested in April that the total impact for the owner of a $100,000 home might be near $90 per year. Then, in mid-May, Johnson said new analysis suggested that a $6.25 million expansion project would likely cost the owner of a $100,000 home just $48 per year for 20 years.
Village officials have since objected to a 12.5 percent across-the-board cost reduction built into Johnson’s formula, to account for state’s lottery credit. On Sept. 23, the Baird representative said the lottery credit should not be factored in, likely resulting in a cost higher than Johnson’s projection.
Village officials also questioned on Sept. 23 the language in a 2018 legal agreement to purchase a Pizza Pit restaurant site that the station is proposed to expand onto. Village officials said the language suggests the expansion must be approved by referendum.
The commission will next meet on Thursday, Nov. 19.
