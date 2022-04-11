 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE TRACK AND FIELD

Trey Colts and Zach Huffman win events as Cambridge track and field competes at Johnson Creek

  • Updated

Cambridge’s Trey Colts won the triple jump at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championship at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, April 9.

Colts, a senior, jumped 45 feet, 9 1/2 inches to earn the title. Colts was also fourth in the high jump (6-2).

Cambridge senior Carter Brown took 14th in the 400 in 54.09 seconds.

Johnson Creek

The Cambridge boys and girls track teams also won three events at the Johnson Creek Mini Invite on Tuesday, April 5.

Zach Huffman won the 800-meter run with a time of two minutes and 10.80 seconds. Colts won the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet and 4.25 inches. The girls 4x400 relay team took first place with a time of 4:44.20.

Drew Holzhueter finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.66 seconds and Perry Thompson (55.12) took fifth. Holzhueter took tenth in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet and one inch.

Roman Leto took fourth in the pole vault with a height of nine feet and Jake Maliborski finished sixth at seven feet and six inches.

Carter Brown scored a top-five finish in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet and 00.75 inches. In the 400 meter, Elliot Kozler (59.36) placed sixth and Logan Knutson (1:04.70) finished 10th.

Gillian Thompson (1:06.20) and Mara Brown (1:06.60) finished second and third respectively in the 400 meter. Thompson placed second in the triple jump at 29 feet and 2.25 inches.

In the high jump, Ripley Trainor took sixth at four feet and two inches and Brown finished seventh at four feet.

Callie Suick took sixth in the 100 meter at 14.24 seconds and Mya Lehman (15.01) finished 10th. With a height of four feet, Bella Hollis finished fourth in the pole vault.

Boys team scores: Lodi 191.5, Poynette 153, Deerfield 118.5, Markesan 71, Cambridge 53, Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 28.

Girls team scores: Lodi 122, Deerfield 118, Markesan 104.5, Johnson Creek 102, Poynette 78, Cambridge 72.5, Parkview 32.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK