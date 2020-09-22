The Cambridge Historic School Museum is hosting an exhibit in October on women’s Suffrage from the Wisconsin State Historical Society.
The traveling exhibit, called “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” shares stories about the push for the vote for women through timelines, quotes and photos.
The display will be set up outside under tents for two weekends this fall — Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Visitors can see the exhibit on Oct. 15, 16 22 and 23 from 1-3 p.m. and Oct. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The display will be set up at 211 South Street in Cambridge.
This exhibit fits with the theme of women’s suffrage exhibits at the Cambridge Historic School Museum this year.
The museum reopened for the summer in June with a collection celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution, ratified Aug. 18, 1920, that gave women the right to vote.
Cambridge Historic School Foundation Vice President Margaret “Peg” Sullivan spent six months curating that exhibit.
Sullivan said Wisconsin was the first U.S. State to ratify the 19th Amendment, and that Cambridge had a strong group of suffragettes. Forty-one women from Cambridge voted in the first election after women earned the right to vote, Sullivan said.
The exhibit tells the story of those women — when they were born, when they died and anything Sullivan could find about their lives.
“They’re wonderful women,” Sullivan said. “Descendants of these women should be very proud.”
The exhibit features wall hangings of each woman who voted, photos of them and information on their lives. It also features artifacts from the era, and replicates of the early-20th Century white dresses suffragettes wore that became symbolic of the movement.
Sullivan said women would don white dresses and hold parades across the country advocating for suffrage. Cambridge held parades like this in 1914, Sullivan said.
“They weren’t affluent women, they’re not exceptional, and yet they capture...every woman’s story,” Sullivan said. “They made things happen, they were educators, they were shop owners. They were women you can parallel to people today.”
