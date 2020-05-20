Local community members participated in programming through the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) about 81,900 times in 2019.
CAP Executive Director Lesli Rumpf gave the organization’s annual report to the Cambridge School Board on May 18.
“We’re really achieving our mission. We’re providing lifelong wellness,” to the community, Rumpf said.
CAP reached several milestones in 2019, Rumpf said, remodeling its facilities, expanding its programming and celebrating a huge significant for the organization’s child care division.
Rumpf said CAP completed its renovations of the youth center in Nikolay Middle School in May, which has increased student traffic to the space.
CAP also funded renovations to the Cambridge Community Pool in 2019. The 21-year old pool received a new filtration system, UV sanitation system, pump and chemical controller, Rumpf said. The renovations took about three weeks.
“(The) upgrades have really made an impact on the facility,” Rumpf said.
Rumpf said the Cambridge school facilities were used for about 13,000 hours in 2019. That usage is tracked and managed by CAP.
The recreation program also added youth enrichment opportunities this year, like music lessons, STEM activities and a baking event with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
The Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center created a new food pantry for students at the middle and high schools in 2019. Rumpf said the pantry, known as Bruiser’s Closet, is open to any student, regardless of food security, for snacks and lunches.
The Cambridge Food Pantry, located in Nikolay Middle School, was used 4,420 times in 2019, Rumpf said.
CAP C.A.R.E., a state-licensed child care run through CAP, celebrated its tenth anniversary. CAP C.A.R.E. students have used the service 88,800 times in the last ten years, Rumpf said.
“It certainly does not seem like 10 years ago that I was tasked with the project of opening a childcare center,” Rumpf said.
Rumpf also said that CAP reinvested $311,000 in salaries back into the Cambridge area.
“We are really proud to be one of the larger employers in Cambridge,” Rumpf said.
School Board members thanked CAP for all the services offered in Cambridge, and organizers for making it happen.
“CAP is one of the best things going on in the Cambridge area,” board treasurer Mike Huffman said. “It’s the envy of surrounding communities...great organization.”
Instructional minutes
The School Board on May 18 also approved applying for a waiver to state instructional minute requirements.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is allowing districts to not meet typical state-wide requirements for the number of face-to-face instructional minutes students receive this year. The department waived the requirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said Cambridge could potentially meet necessary re requirements, due to distance learning, but doesn’t have to with the waiver.
It’s “I believe something every district in the state will be conducting,” Nikolay said.
In other matters, the board:
•Held its officer elections for 2020-21. The board reelected Tracy Smithback-Travis as president, Jim Womble as vice president, Mike Huffman as treasurer and Sean Marren as clerk.
•Increased lunch prices by $.15 cents per meal at Cambridge Elementary School and Nikolay Middle School, due to state guidelines.
