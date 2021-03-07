VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
200 Spring St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3712
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Ad-hoc Bike Connector Trail Committee
Thursday, March 18, 9:30 a.m., teleconference
Cambridge Village Board
Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
4 N. Main St., Deerfield
(608) 764-5404
Municipal Needs Subcommittee
Monday, March 15, 5 p.m., teleconference
Planning Commission
Monday, March 15, 6 p.m., teleconference
Library Board
Tuesday, March 16, 4 p.m., Deerfield Public Library
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, March 18, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, March 22, 6 p.m., DCC
Finance Committee
Monday, March 22, 6:45 p.m., teleconference
Deerfield Village Board
Monday, March 22, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge
(608) 423-3816
Christiana Town Board
Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m., Christiana Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
N4450 County Road A, Cambridge
(608) 423-9635
Oakland Town Board
Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
208 Benton St., Cambridge
(608) 423-1497
Rockdale Village Board
Monday, March 15, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
838 London Road, Deerfield
(608) 764-5615
Deerfield Town Board
Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
1111 South Main St., Lake Mills
(920) 648-5867
Lake Mills Town Board
Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall
