VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us

(608) 423-3712

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Ad-hoc Bike Connector Trail Committee

Thursday, March 18, 9:30 a.m., teleconference

Cambridge Village Board

Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com

(608) 764-5404

Municipal Needs Subcommittee

Monday, March 15, 5 p.m., teleconference

Planning Commission

Monday, March 15, 6 p.m., teleconference

Library Board

Tuesday, March 16, 4 p.m., Deerfield Public Library

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, March 18, 6:30 p.m., teleconference 

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, March 22, 6 p.m., DCC

Finance Committee

Monday, March 22, 6:45 p.m., teleconference

Deerfield Village Board

Monday, March 22, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773  Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Christiana Town Board

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m., Christiana Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com

(608) 423-9635

Oakland Town Board

Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com

(608) 423-1497

Rockdale Village Board

Monday, March 15, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

838 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us

(608) 764-5615

Deerfield Town Board

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Lake Mills Town Board

Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall

