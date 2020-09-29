The Deerfield School Board will continue to look at racial equity district-wide in October by evaluating literature curriculum and the diversity and representation students are seeing.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said in a meeting last week that the school board is moving into its next phase of learning and racial equity work.
After spending a month-and-a-half discussing and learning about white privilege — the idea that people are afforded advantages or disadvantages based on their skin color — Jensen gave the board a road map for where the conversation will go.
In October, it will do a comprehensive evaluation of its curriculum, Jensen said.
“One of the things that the board has the ability to control obviously is when we talk about curriculum,” Jensen said.
District curriculum coordinator Jill Fleming will present about the literature curriculum at the board’s Oct. 5 committee of the whole meeting. It will be in-person at Deerfield High School at 5 p.m.
Jensen said Fleming will walk the board through the curriculum, to “get an idea of what it is that we are introducing to students at very young ages regarding all kinds of diversity.”
Jensen said Deerfield changed its literature curriculum a few years ago, and the presentation will show specifically what that curriculum looks like in terms of racial equity.
Fleming will bring samples of literature that students read, and answer questions.
This process, Jensen said, will also lead into a discussion about the use of the n-word in curriculum. The board will read articles and weigh whether or not students should be reading books that contain the n-word. From there, Jensen said, the board will also talk about discipline and consequences for use of racial slurs.
One community member publicly commented at last week’s meeting that he didn’t support the racial equity work the school board was undertaking. He said he thought “the students wouldn’t appreciate it,” and he didn’t want to see the district “jumping on some bandwagon.”
Administrators and school board members started looking at the district’s racial equity after a petition this summer from alumni called on Deerfield to evaluate its practices, and address racism in the district. After the killing of George Floyd of Minneapolis in late May, board members also asked administrators to start a racial equity dialogue at every school board meeting.
The goal, Jensen said, is to “to take a look at our own understanding of racial equity, to take a moment to really think about what’s happening across our country and within our state and try to help ourselves become more educated.”
