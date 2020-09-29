Remote areas of Wisconsin will soon see expanded access to COVID-19 testing, Gov. Tony Evers pledged last week.
As the virus surges in all of the state’s 72 counties, that stepped-up rural testing can’t come soon enough.
Here in Dane County, there has been a stark difference in the availability of testing in Madison’s urban center, compared to suburban and rural areas.
For the past few months, Public Health Madison & Dane County has offered testing six days a week at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. That will drop to five days a week beginning Oct. 5, at least through December. There are also now testing sites on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and on Madison’s south side.
But Public Health Madison & Dane County has yet to offer public testing in any of the county’s suburban or rural communities.
We understand the efficiency of placing testing sites in heavily populated areas that most outlying county residents have no trouble reaching because they work in Madison and/or because they have ready access to private transportation.
But for many of our elderly and disabled rural residents, and others who lack transportation access, a testing site 20 miles away might as well be on the moon. The chance of them traveling to Madison to be tested will become even less likely as winter sets in.
Public Health Madison & Dane County does offer free rides to its three sites, but whether our most vulnerable rural residents are aware of that is questionable.
There has also been a stark contrast this year in Dane County’s level of COVID-19 testing, and public testing in mostly rural Jefferson County.
Throughout this year, Jefferson County’s public health department has occasionally held public testing events at its fairgrounds in Jefferson. The most recent event was in mid-September. There’s been no public word on when the next event might be.
At all levels of government – national, state, county and local – the COVID-19 response has often been driven by politics. Testing has been more embraced, and more likely to be offered, in some areas rather than others.
But politics shouldn’t impede the ability of those who want a test to get one near where they live.
At a press conference last week, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designate Andrea Palm promised they’re doing something about that.
We were encouraged by their announcement that COVID-19 testing availability is being stepped up in the state’s rural areas.
“We are currently working with regions around the state that have not had as ready access to community testing sites, and will be moving into those regions on a more regular basis,” Palm told reporters gathered for the virtual press conference. “We do think it’s very important that access to testing is readily available in communities across the state, and we are absolutely working… to improve access to testing for all of Wisconsin.”
We recognize there are parts of the state that are far more remote than ours, where the closest testing site may be 100 miles away, rather than 20. We support prioritizing the distribution of testing resources to areas of the state with the greatest current and ongoing need.
But we’re hopeful that some of those pledged, expanded resources will also help improve testing in rural southern Wisconsin.
