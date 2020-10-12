VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Audit & Finance Committee

Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Ad-Hoc Connector Trail Committee

Thursday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m.., Cambridge Market Cafe

Village Board

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School library

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

Annual meeting and budget hearing

Monday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

School Board Special Meeting

Monday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Deerfield High School Commons

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Cente

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Load comments