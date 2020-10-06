The Cambridge Village Board will hold a referendum in April 2021 to fund its portion of a proposed $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion.
The Village Board, following a unanimous vote on Sept. 29, said it still must decide whether the referendum will be advisory or binding.
Cambridge’s share of the $6.5 million is expected to be about $1.67 million, village officials said.
The five municipalities that make up the Cambridge Community Fire & EMS Commission began in 2019 to head toward five simultaneous referendums to fund their portions of the expansion cost. The five municipalities are Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills.
Recently, however, some municipal leaders have questioned whether their boards could simply vote to borrow their portion of the funds, with no referendum. At a recent commission meeting, a financial consultant said a referendum would only be necessary for any of the five municipalities if local residents successfully petition for one to be held.
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said at September commission meeting, however, that he was uncomfortable borrowing funds without first letting Cambridge taxpayers weigh in.
Other village board members agreed on Sept. 29 they would like voters to have a say.
Other municipal boards are expected in the coming weeks to decide how to proceed. Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien said her board will weigh the question on Oct 13. Rockdale Village President Julie Nelles said her board will take it up on Oct. 19. And Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said his board will take it up on Oct. 20.
McNally said if Cambridge goes ahead with an advisory referendum, he would expect the village board to abide by its results. Some commission members have suggested that their municipal boards could override failed advisory referendums.
“It should come down to the taxpayers of Cambridge, and it should be binding,” McNally said.
Village deputy administrator Barbara Goeckner said there would already be an election in April for municipal, school board and other offices, and it would not cost much extra to add a referendum question to that ballot.
Village Board members also discussed, but did not take action, on the question of whether there should be a second operational question on the station expansion referendum. Board members also said they need more clarity soon on the project’s tax impact per $100,00 of assessed value. Several different figures have been floated this year; Kapsner has said it should be firmed up by late fall, after the state releases 2020 equalized values for municipalities. The five municipalities share costs based on their equalized values.
Fire and EMS budget
In other matters on Sept. 29, the village board questioned the way that a requested annual raise for six Cambridge paramedics is incorporated into the commission’s 2021 budget.
The commission finalized its budget on Sept. 23 and forward it to the five municipalities for approval. Cambridge has not yet acted on it.
In the commission’s budget, paramedic wages rise 1 percent, up from about $476,000 in 2020 to about $481,000 in 2021.
However, village board members said it’s come out in recent closed-door meetings about a pending union contract for the six paramedics with the International Association of Firefighters, Local 311, in Madison, that an addition three percent was fit into other line items in the commission’s budget.
Village board members said paramedics initially ask for a four percent raise, and after a 1 percent raise was written into the budget, the remaining 3 percent was fit in elsewhere, to potentially be used for wages depending on the result of contract negotiations.
“They are anticipating what that contract might include,” McNally said.
“There was concern about walking in and offering new union employees a four percent increase. Instead, it was talked about and appreciated that 1 percent would be offered,” but depending on the outcome of negotiations, that could ultimately come in higher.
Closed-door collective bargaining negotiations got underway in September, with no public announcement yet that a contract has been finalized.
The three percent was subsequently “spread across a number of accounts,” Goeckner said, including a building maintenance line item.
“Frankly, to me, it looks like a shell game,” Goeckner said.
Village Board members said they would like the budget to be more straightforward, with all potential wages in a dedicated line-item.
“I would like to see it as a line item for what it is, not sprinkled throughout the budget,” Village Board member Carla Galler said. “I want to see a budget that accurately reflects where the money is intended to go. I don’t think this is a good precedent, that this is the way we move dollars around.
“It makes me more than a little uncomfortable,” Village Board member Kathy Cunningham agreed. “I don’t like it.”
