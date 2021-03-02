It only took 13 games for her peers to notice and that’s why Deerfield’s Stephanie Siewert was chosen the Co-Player of the Year in the Trailways South Conference.
Siewert and the Demons were not allowed to play basketball right away due to the Dane County Public Health order, but once she did she was able to shine. The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard averaged a team-best 12 points per game while adding 43 rebounds, 26 assists and 24 steals — the latter being team-highs.
Siewert was also a first-team selection as a freshman.
Also named to the first team for Deerfield was Moli Haak. The 5-9 sophomore scored 11.2 points per night while leading the Demons with 81 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
Sophomore Grace Brattlie earned second-team honors after scoring 7.4 points per game and leading her team with 13 3-pointers. Brattlie also had 11 assists and 11 steals.
The fourth and final Deerfield player recognized was senior Hailey Eickhoff, named to the honorable mention team. Eickhoff had 31 rebounds, 14 assists and 11 steals.
Siewert shared Player of the Year honors with Orfordville Parkview junior Jenna Olin.
Deerfield finished its abbreviated season with a 6-7 record.
2020-21 TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
First Team
Stephanie Siewert Deerfield 5-6 So.
Jenna Olin Parkview 5-3 Jr.
Allyson Fredrick Palmyra-Eagle 5-2 Sr.
Allyson Czeshinski Palmyra-Eagle 5-4 Sr.
Moli Haak Deerfield 5-9 So.
Second Team
Kyler Koutsky Palmyra-Eagle 5-3 Jr.
Grace Brattlie Deerfield 5-6 So.
Lexi Swanson Johnson Creek 5-9 Jr.
Brittany Rae Johnson Creek 5-7 So.
Braiya Nolan Williams Bay 5-9 Sr.
Honorable Mention
Josie Kysely Palmyra-Eagle 5-10 Sr.
Hailey Eickhoff Deerfield 5-9 Sr.
Sidda Meyers Parkview 5-7 Sr.
Cally Burrell Parkview 5-3 Jr.
Margaret Higgins Williams Bay 5-8 So.
Morgan Bronson Williams Bay 5-6 So.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Stephanie Siewert — Deerfield
Jenna Olin — Parkview
