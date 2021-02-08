CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Feb. 12Lemon Baked Fish
Baked Potato
Sour cream
Butter
WW Dinner roll
Peaches
Red Velvet Cake
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, Feb. 16Chicken Strips
Honey Mustard Sauce
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
NAS – steamed peas
Dinner Roll/Butter
Fruit Cup
Apple Crisp
MO – Veggie Chicken Strips
NCS – Spiced apples
Friday, Feb. 19Greek Chicken Pasta
Carrot Raisin Salad
4 Bean Salad
Cranberry Juice
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO – Hummus and Pita
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Tuesday, Feb. 23Tuna Salad Sandwich
on WW
Tomato soup
Tropical Fruit
Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream
MO –Cheese Sandwich
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Feb. 26Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
Wax beans
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Peaches
Pumpkin Bars
MO – Marinara Sauce
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
