CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Feb. 12Lemon Baked Fish

Baked Potato

Sour cream

Butter

WW Dinner roll

Peaches

Red Velvet Cake

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Jell-o

Tuesday, Feb. 16Chicken Strips

Honey Mustard Sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Coleslaw

NAS – steamed peas

Dinner Roll/Butter

Fruit Cup

Apple Crisp

MO – Veggie Chicken Strips

NCS – Spiced apples

Friday, Feb. 19Greek Chicken Pasta

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 Bean Salad

Cranberry Juice

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Hummus and Pita

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, Feb. 23Tuna Salad Sandwich

on WW

Tomato soup

Tropical Fruit

Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream

MO –Cheese Sandwich

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Feb. 26Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Noodles

Wax beans

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Peaches

Pumpkin Bars

MO – Marinara Sauce

NCS – SF Jell-o

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

