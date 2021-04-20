REGIONAL
Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGEApril 30: Koshkonong Trails application deadlineKoshkonong Trails Charter School is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. The school is a project-based school open to grades 7-12, and is located at an 82-acre school farm near Cambridge. The deadline to apply to attend is Friday, April 30. Enrollment in the school is limited each year to maintain small class sizes. For the 2021-22 school year, the school expects six openings for seventh grade, two openings in eighth grade, one each for grades nine and ten, no openings for grade 11 and four openings for grade 12. Administrators will conduct a lottery and create a waitlist if more students apply. The school uses project-based learning, where students meet state standards using self-selected projects, and place-based learning, where lessons connect students to their surroundings and community. Applications can be found at www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/o/koshkonong. For more information, or to schedule an on-site visit, contact koshkonongtrails@cambridge.k12.wi.us or (608) 423-8040. For information on open enrollment, contact (608) 423-4345 ext. 4107.
Dental care program
Bridging Brighter Smiles, a Waukesha non-profit that provides dental care to children, is offering dental services to Cambridge students at school on May 11 and 12. To register, visit https://enrollment.bbsmiles.org/. For more information, call (262) 896-9891.
April 28: Summer school registration
Registration is now open for Cambridge summer school classes, and will stay open until Wednesday, April 28. Summer school will run from June 7 to July 2, with an invite-only Jump Start program happening later in the summer. Families can register on Skyward. More information: cambridge.k12.wi.us.
DEERFIELD
April 21: Mental health presentation
The Deerfield Cares Coalition, along with six other area coalitions, is hosting a virtual program about the impact of underage drinking on mental health. The virtual program is April 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker will be Dr. Louise Stanger, a clinician, author, educator and interventionist. This event is the second in a series of presentations on how COVID-19 might be impacting youth mental health. More information: deerfieldcares.com.
April 28: Parental Toolbox presentation
Deerfield Cares, along with six other local coalitions, is hosting a virtual session on parenting and mental health on April 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker, Dr. Louise Stanger, a clinician, author and interventionist, will speak on strategies to help parents and youth thrive. This is the third event in a series about youth mental health related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The session is not recommended for children under 15. For more information, and meeting access, visit deerfieldcares.com.
April 30: DCC Summer Camp registrationEarly bird registration for summer camp at the Deerfield Community Center opens on April 30. The summer camp is open to kids in grades 5K-6. DCC is offering a two-hour morning program, and a weekly day-long program. The summer camp times will also switch to afternoons during Deerfield summer school sessions. For more information, and to register, visit dccenter.org.LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
May 1: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is scheduled for May 22, and is offering scholarships to students who volunteer at the dairy breakfast. Scholarships will be available to high school seniors, or current college students interested in a career in agriculture. The dairy breakfast is also offering grants to students in agricultural-related groups in Jefferson County to complete a project. Applications are due on May 1. More information: https://www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast
