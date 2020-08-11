The fitness center in Deerfield is reopening after it closed mid-March due to COVID-19.

Jessie Backes, the coordinator of the Bridges program which runs the fitness center, said in an email Aug. 10 that the center is now open to the public.

The facility will be available for community use Monday through Friday 5-7 a.m. and Monday through Thursday 6- 8 p.m.

Patrons will be asked to sign a waiver and read a reopening plan before returning. There will be a fitness center staff member on site during open hours, to disinfect equipment and maintain group size.

The facility is limited to ten patrons at a time, for 45-minute time slots. No drop-ins will be allowed. Visitors must sign up for workout times in advance, using the online tool SignUpGenius. Key cards will not be used for entry and exit, and doors will be open during community hours.

The Bridges program is also waiving fitness center fees in the month of August. For more information, contact Backes at backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.

