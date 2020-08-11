The fitness center in Deerfield is reopening after it closed mid-March due to COVID-19.
Jessie Backes, the coordinator of the Bridges program which runs the fitness center, said in an email Aug. 10 that the center is now open to the public.
The facility will be available for community use Monday through Friday 5-7 a.m. and Monday through Thursday 6- 8 p.m.
Patrons will be asked to sign a waiver and read a reopening plan before returning. There will be a fitness center staff member on site during open hours, to disinfect equipment and maintain group size.
The facility is limited to ten patrons at a time, for 45-minute time slots. No drop-ins will be allowed. Visitors must sign up for workout times in advance, using the online tool SignUpGenius. Key cards will not be used for entry and exit, and doors will be open during community hours.
The Bridges program is also waiving fitness center fees in the month of August. For more information, contact Backes at backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.