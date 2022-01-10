Deerfield wrestling defeats Palmyra-Eagle, competes at Fort Atkinson and Cedar Grove

The Deerfield Demons competed at the Rocket Scramble held in Cedar Grove on Saturday, Jan. 8, finishing in 16th place with 132 points.
Freshman Evan Grosvold placed eighth at 106 with a major decision win. Grosvold won 12-2 over Lexi Riehl of Shiocton before being pinned (0:36) by Maddux Wendling of Valders. In the consolation bracket, Grosvold lost a 9-0 major decision to Clayton Stenjem of Cambridge, lost a 7-0 decision to Matthew Wilterdink of Oostburg and lost an 11-3 major decision to Lukas Kallin of Southern Door.
Sophomore Hayden Frazer finished 13th at 120. Frazer was pinned (0:47) by Trenton Nicklaus of Brillion in the first match before moving to the consolation bracket. Frazer was pinned (2:43) by Seth Rohloff of Horicon and received three byes in the consolation bracket.
Freshman Bryce Eickhoff finished ninth at 138, losing an 8-0 major decision to Alex Faber of Lomira. In the consolation bracket, Eickhoff received a bye and won a 10-0 major decision over Matthew Wilke of Shiocton. Eickhoff would pin (3:28) Gedmon Mikolainis of Dodgeland and pinned (1:54) Brody Kraus of Cedar Grove/Belgium.
Junior Hunter Milanowski placed 12th at 152. Milanowksi was pinned (2:57) by Crosby Richter of Sheboygan South. After receiving a bye in the consolation bracket, Milanowksi was pinned (1:14) by Ivan Sopkovich of Cambridge, lost a 10-4 decision to Nathan Johnson of Dodgeland and was pinned (0:34) by Alex Krumholz of Horicon.
Freshman William Brattlie took eighth at 285. After receiving a bye in the championship bracket, Brattlie was pinned (0:40) by Diego Morales of Cedar Grove/Belgium. In the consolation bracket, Brattlie was pinned (3:00) by Owen Carlson of Shiocton, was pinned (1:13) by Josh Wensink of Oostburg and was pinned (0:20) by Brock Bentz of Campbellsport.
Brillion won the team event with 637 points.
Deerfield 24
Palmyra-Eagle 12
Freshman Bryce Eickhoff and sophomore Hayden Frazer scored the two Deerfield pins on Thursday, Jan. 6 in a 24-12 win over Palmyra-Eagle.
At 120, Frazer pinned Yoselin Soto in 39 seconds. Bryce Eickhoff made quick work at 138, pinning Ian Emery in 34 seconds. The lone pin for Palmyra-Eagle came from Dylan Riener, who pinned (1:10) junior Hunter Milanowksi at 160.
Deerfield earned forfeit wins at 285 and 106. Palmyra-Eagle earned a forfeit at 182. Double forfeits were issued at 195, 220, 113, 126, 132, 145, 152 and 170.
106- Evan Grosvold (D) forfeit, 113- double forfeit, 120- Hayden Frazer fall (0:39) against Yoselin Soto, 126- double forfeit, 132- double forfeit, 138- Bryce Eickhoff (D) fall (0:34) against Ian Emery, 145- double forfeit, 152- double forfeit, 160- Dylan Reiner (PE) fall (1:10) against Hunter Milanowski, 170- double forfeit, 182- Kurtis Frink (PE) forfeit, 195- double forfeit, 220- double forfeit, 285- William Brattlie (D) forfeit.
Fort Atkinson Invite
The Deerfield wrestling team participated at the Fort Atkinson JV Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Freshman Evan Grosvold won a 4-0 decision over Owen Voegeli of Monroe in round one, pinned (1:43) Logan Merz of Jefferson in round two before being pinned (1:58) by Dominic Wenninger of Horicon in round three.
Sophomore Hayden Frazer was pinned (4:00) by Jiro Abuan of Hartford in round one before scoring a pin (0:22) against Preston Merrill of Turner. Frazer scored a pin (2:06) against Joseph Shaver of Portage in round three.
Freshman Bryce Eickhoff lost a 4-2 sudden victory to Cael Steinmetz of Stoughton in round one. Eickhoff won a 4-2 decision over Tanner Ils of Monroe in round two and was pinned (0:57) by Logan Hespe of Watertown in round three.
Junior Hunter Milanowski won a 16-2 major decision over Isaac Schoenherr of Jefferson in round one. Milanowksi was pinned (0:23) by Ashton Whitehorse of Portage in round two and won a 10-6 decision over Jose Gomez of Stoughton in round three.
Freshman William Brattlie was pinned (0:55) by Eliel Acosta of Fort Atkinson in round one and was pinned (0:37) by Benjamin Braun of Hartford in round two. In round three, Brattlie was pinned (1:43) by Mario Robinson of Stoughton.