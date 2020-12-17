CAMBRIDGE — Marshall’s early pressure and overall experience proved to be too much for Cambridge to handle as the Blue Jays were simply overwhelmed by the top-ranked Cardinals, 74-32, in Thursday’s Capitol South Conference game played at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
Marshall (6-0 overall, 3-0 Cap. South and ranked No. 1 in WisSports.net Division 4 poll) scored the game’s first 14 points and never looked back.
“They’re a super squad with all those seniors. They’re big, they’re lanky and they’re smart and they trap hard,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
Making matters worse, the Cardinals forced 19 Blue Jays (0-5, 0-2) turnovers.
“We practiced on being patient and taking care of the ball, and they do a good job of not making you do that,” Cunningham said.
Freshman Saveea Freeland ended Marshall’s run to begin the game with a layup at the 12 minute, 57 mark.
Junior forward Mayah Holzhueter led the Blue Jays with 14 points while junior guard Taylor Stenklyft added six.
Northern Illinois recruit Laura Nickel paced Marshall with 24, while UW-Milwaukee recruit Anna Lutz added 14 points.
Cambridge hosts Columbus Tuesday in a Capitol Conference crossover. Gametime at Knoblauch Gymnasium is 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 74, CAMBRIDGE 32
Marshall 48 26 — 74
Cambridge 13 19 — 32
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 2 0-0 4, Lutz 7 0-0 14, Andrews 3 2-2 8, Rateike 2 2-4 6, Weisensel 2 3-4 8, Fritter 0 2-2 2, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 6-7 24, Ward 3 0-2 16. Totals — 29 15-26 74.
Cambridge — Roidt 2 1-2 5, Holzhueter 5 2-6 14, Stenklyft 2 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 3, Freeland 1 2-4 4. Totals — 11 5-12 32.
3-point goals — M 1 (Weisensel 1) ; C 5 (Holzhueter 2, Stenklyft 2, Davis 1). Total fouls — M 9; C 17.
