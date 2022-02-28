The Cambridge Area Resource Team had a very busy 2021.
CART’s mission statement states, “CART strives to provide confidential assistance that brings together resources to our neighbors (individuals, families, the elderly, and homeless) in our community to help meet their basic human needs.”
Some of the assistance CART provided in the past year: giving clients rides to medical appointments, job training, shopping for groceries, and financial assistance for rent, utilities, or vehicle repair. CART also provides emotional support to clients, help with housing applications, finding affordable housing, and connecting to resources like the Cambridge Food Pantry and the Aging and Disability Resource Centers.
CART also helped in sponsoring the Back To School Back Pack Give-A-Way, the Winter Glow Koats for Kids Program, and the Christmas gift distribution. All told, over 80 school back packs filled with school supplies were donated and 65 people were given Christmas gifts.
Many people and organizations have made financial donations and volunteered their time and talents for CART. Some organizations that have partnered with CART this past year are: the Cambridge Foundation, St. Vincent DePaul of Lake Mills, Vogel Brothers, Cambridge Lions Club, Wolf Storage, the Cambridge Food Pantry, McFarland Senior Outreach and local churches in the Cambridge area.
Kristin Gowan is an employee of CART, along with being a social worker for the Cambridge School District. Gowan states, “Cambridge is a very generous community. The CART Board and volunteer staff are compassionate, thoughtful, and truly committed to supporting people to live their best lives.”
People seeking assistance from CART must have lived within the Cambridge School District for at least 60 days and show a need for assistance. To be eligible for assistance, the client must be honest and truthful about their situations.
CART is constantly seeking individuals who may be interested in volunteering their time and talents. Some areas of need are more drivers to take clients to medical appointments, job training, or to the grocery store. There are also opportunities to help with Back Pack Give-A-Way, the Christmas gift distribution, the annual coat drive, or to provide assistance with odd jobs such as winterizing windows or repairing a railing.
Pat Long, a devoted volunteer of CART, is available at the office on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 pm, while Gowan is at the office from Noon to 3:00 pm on Mondays and 1 to 5 pm on Wednesdays. The CART office is located at 223 U.S. Hwy. 18, Suite #1 in Cambridge, between the Dollar General and the car wash. CART’s phone number is (608) 423-1423, and the email address is: cartforhelp@gmail.com.