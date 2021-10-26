Galleria 201 coffeehouse space will change hands in January

A coffeehouse space at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge will turn over as the calendar changes to 2022.
Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is set to open in January in space occupied by CommonHouse. CommonHouse has been there since January 2020.
Millie’s will feature locally roasted, fair-trade coffee and tea, beer and wine, daily breakfast items, baked goods, grab-and-go food items, and daily lunch options made from scratch. It will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Millie’s, named for the owner and operator Courtney Sargent’s maternal grandmother, expects to hold a grand opening in mid-January.
Owner Courtney and her wife and co-owner, Jen O’Branovich, are familiar to Cambridge having worked in the community in the past.
In a release, they said they are “excited to be back in Cambridge and are looking forward to involving Millie’s in community events.”
They said they are also looking forward to working with Galleria 214 and all of its affiliates within the Galleria 214 space to host monthly local events for the general public.
“Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is LGBTQ-owned and operated and the owners are looking forward to welcoming employees of all gender identity or expression, race, color, religion, age or veteran status. Millie’s is proud to be an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer providing an all-inclusive workspace,” the release also said.
For more information contact Courtney Sargent at milliescoffee214@gmail.com, visit the website milliescoffee.com. or follow @MilliesCoffee214 on Facebook and Instagram.