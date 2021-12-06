hot JEFFERSON AREA SWIM Jefferson/Cambridge swim results from Milton csteed csteed Author email Dec 6, 2021 22 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team scored 177 points to take fourth place at Saturday's eight-team Tom Lieder Invitational held at Milton High School.Patrick Rogers won the 100-yard butterfly in :59.96 seconds and took fifth in the 100 back (1:09.87).In the 100 breast, Perry Thompson finished sixth in 1:27.28 and Ian Terrone placed eighth in 1:31.99.J/C's 200-yard medley relay of Andrew Gee, Terrone, Rogers and Thompson placed fourth in 2:12.55.Brady Gehring took seventh in the 200 free (2:18.16) and Gee was ninth (2:30.21).The EagleJays host a triangular at JHS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.Team scores: Beloit Memorial 440, Milton 424, Fort Atkinson 333, Jefferson/Cambridge 177, Delavan-Darien 115, Platteville/Lancaster 113, Whitewater 106, Milton B team 94. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Swim csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you