Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills may flip back to putting their portions of a $6.5 million Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion to public vote.
Rockdale and town officials predicted at a Nov. 19 Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission meeting that their boards will either set referendums or allow citizens to vote at an annual meeting.
The about-face followed several months in which Rockdale and the three towns leaned toward simply having their boards vote to authorize borrowing for the project.
That potential route dimmed at the Nov. 19 commission meeting, however, as two area residents strongly said the station expansion cannot legally proceed without either successful referendums or electors voting for it at annual town meetings.
During a nearly two-hour-long commission meeting held in-person at the Oakland Town Hall, area residents Virginia Newcomb and Rick Kottwitz pointed to a 2009 state appellate court ruling against a town board that ignored public opposition to the construction of a new fire station.
Newcomb and Kottwitz additionally alleged that the Town of Christiana’s September 2019 purchase of site adjacent to the current fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge, which the station is envisioned to expand onto, was illegal.
The 1-acre site now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. Christiana paid $280,000 for the property, which is figured into the $6.5 million total project cost.
Newcomb and Kottwitz said state law requires that prior to any land purchase, a town must get approval from its residents either by a referendum or an electors meeting.
Christiana residents were not given a chance to vote before the town entered into a written agreement with the four other municipalities represented on the fire and EMS commission, to proceed with the land purchase, they said.
Under the agreement, the other four said they would cover the annual interest on the amount Christiana borrowed for the purchase. Christiana Town Chair Maureen Lien said this year interest is a little more than 1 percent.
Pizza Pit site agreement
As importantly, Newcomb pointed to language in the agreement which expressly said if all five municipal boards didn’t pass referendums within seven years to allow the station expansion to proceed, it would be void. If it came to that, the agreement said, Christiana would be free to resell the property.
Towns have annual voters’ meetings where the authorization could occur, but the only route for villages like Cambridge and Rockdale would be a referendum.
Lawyers who drafted the Pizza Pit site purchase agreement language “knew the law,” Newcomb said.
And area communities that signed it cannot now “say my fingers were crossed at the time, I really didn’t mean it, and now I don’t like it,” Newcomb continued.
The attorneys, Newcomb said, “made it clear that all of you had to operate on the same page,” and hold public votes, “and that’s what you need to do.”
Newcomb went on to cite a Wisconsin court case, the Town of Clayton vs. Cardinal Construction Company, in which the state Court of appeals ruled that a contract between a town and a construction firm, to build a fire station, was invalid because the town board lacked the authority to enter into a contract after town electors rejected the project.
The fire and EMS commission isn’t a taxing body. The two villages and three towns represented on it split the annual cost for area fire and EMS service based on their equalized values. They expect to similarly split the station expansion cost.
Newcomb urged Cambridge-area officials “to not make a mistake,” by not allowing local voters to weigh in.
Until early this fall, all five town and village boards were headed toward referendums.
The Cambridge Village Board voted in September to put its portion of the project cost to an April 2021 referendum.
Rockdale and the three towns changed course in late summer, however, after a financial advisor told the fire and EMS commission that public votes were not in fact required to move ahead. Subsequently, those four moved instead toward authorizing the project through simple votes of their town and village boards. Those votes were expected in November, but all were pushed off until December as questions arose.
A referendum or a vote at an annual electors meeting would now resolve things, Newcomb said.
It’s about “giving the people a voice,” Kottwitz agreed. “Give the taxpayers a chance to vote yes or no.”
“You all signed off on the fact that you had to go to a referendum. Every town’s signatures, your names,” are on the 2019 Pizza Pit site purchase agreement, agreed Oakland Town Board member Jimmy DeGidio. “Why are we not following this agreement?”
DeGidio said local taxpayers “need a chance to vote on whether this is the correct amount of money they want to spend. Is it too much of a project for people to support? That’s what we’re trying to find out.”
“The more we go down this road of uncertainty and different scenarios… the more this thing gets drawn out and the more things come into it that add complication,” DeGidio continued. “Let’s all get on the same page, take this to a referendum and let the people decide.”
After nearly two hours of discussion, Oakland, Christiana, Rockdale and Town of Lake Mills officials said they foresee that their boards in December will either set April referendums or allow citizens to vote at an annual meeting.
In Christiana, “I think we will end up with a referendum,” Lien predicted.
“If we have to do a referendum, we will,” Rockdale Village President Julie Nelles said.
“I think it would pass,” Nelles added.
In Oakland, “we probably would go to a referendum,” rather than vote at an annual meeting, Kapsner similarly said.
And Lake Mills Town Board supervisor Dave Schroeder said it is leaning toward a citizens’ vote at an annual meeting in the spring.
“Cambridge has already made it clear, we’re going to a referendum,” Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said.
“What have we got to lose by listening to the people? The voters are going to be the ones writing out the checks for the next 20 years. Let them speak,” McNally said.
Fire Department future
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said, however, that if the towns and villages moved toward a referendum, they must in coming months advocate for the station expansion.
The Cambridge Village Board has not been supportive of the project, Scott alleged, citing questions raised by it about the cost of the project.
“You all have to sell it, and so far, the Village of Cambridge is doing the exact opposite,” Scott said. “There’s jokes going around that the side of the fire station is going to say ‘Everybody But Cambridge Fire Department.’”
Scott said if the station expansion referendum fails, the longtime volunteer structure of the Cambridge Fire Department would collapse. Volunteers would resign, he said, and the community would be left with a station too small and outdated to meet the needs of full-time firefighters it would have no choice but to hire.
“My resignation letter is already written,” Scott said.
“if this referendum fails we aren’t going to have a volunteer fire department,” Kapsner agreed.
“The rumors going around tell us that the village is bad rapping this project. We’re struggling against them,” Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov similarly said. And Fire Chief Terry Johnson called negativity from the Village of Cambridge the project’s “biggest obstacle.”
McNally called the perception that the village is against the fire and EMS departments “unfortunate,” and said Cambridge’s push to put the station expansion to a referendum “has had nothing to do with support of the fire department.”
“I have never voted against any equipment request,” and have supported staffing additions, McNally said. He said, however, that many Cambridge residents have said the $6.5 million station expansion price tag is too steep.
“It has to be affordable,” McNally said.
He said there is a sense among some village board members, too, that the project could be scaled down and still meet the fire and EMS department needs. Scott disputed that, saying a lesser project wouldn’t “address the needs of this department for the future.”
Binding or advisory?
Whether the referendums would be binding or could be advisory with town and village boards able to overrule the outcome isn’t clear.
“It’s still the board that has to make (a final) decision,” Oakland Town Chairman Gene Kapsner said. “You can go against the wishes of an advisory referendum.”
“I would disagree,” Newcomb said.
Lien said she would clarify that point this week with an attorney.
Kapsner said whether citizens could petition to force a referendum was clarified this week in a meeting with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Village residents have that power, known as direct legislation, but not town residents, Kapsner said.
A petition seeking a referendum would need the signatures of fifteen percent of village residents, and would have to be submitted within 30 days of a village board deciding to bypass a public vote.
McNally cautioned municipal boards not to override the will of voters. That would be done so at their “own peril,” he said.
Kapsner said the estimated cost of putting a referendum question on the ballot, and educating the community about the expansion project, is $500 to $2,000 per municipality.
The commission also voted on Nov. 19 to spend up to $6,000 to market the referendums, after a local marketing firm offered its services at no cost.
Covered expenses would include printing referendum materials. The vote was unanimous, with McNally abstaining, saying he was “being neutral.”
