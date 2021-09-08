Nancy Battlie is Cambridge Blue Jay Hall of Honor Community Member of the Year

Nancy Brattlie has seen Cambridge and Deerfield through a lot of different lenses.
The 1969 Deerfield High School graduate has been married since 1970 to Dennis Brattlie, who went to school in Cambridge.
Their four children — Brent, Dan, Denise and Nick – graduated from the Cambridge schools. Now, some of their 10 grandchildren attend school in Cambridge, some in Deerfield.
Over the years, Brattlie has been a Cambridge 4-H leader, a church council member at Saint Pius X Catholic Church and a member of the Cambridge Jaycettes.
She oversaw the turkey basting when she stepped for years into the role of coordinating Saint Pius’ annual Thanksgiving-style community dinner. And she’s served countless funeral meals at Saint Pius, filling local families in their grief.
She and Dennis still live on a farm in rural Cambridge that has been in his family since the 1940s.
She remains on the board of directors for the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) that works to support local residents and families in need. And from 2013-2020, she was coordinator of the Cambridge Food Pantry.
For all those efforts and more, Brattlie will be inducted later this month into the Cambridge School District’s Blue Jay Hall of Fame as the 2020-21 Community Member of the Year.
The twelfth annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor recognition banquet will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lake Ripley Country club, with social hour from 4:30-6 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. at the awards ceremony to follow. Banquet tickets can be purchased through Friday, Sept. 17 at the Cambridge School District Office and at the Dean Lund Insurance Agency in Cambridge.
An open house will precede the banquet at 3:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, with the Hall of Honor open for tours.
In addition to Brattlie, Richard Horton is being added to the Blue Jay Hall of Honor as the 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni of the Year and four people – Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest, John Leadholm and Wendy Johnson-Zimmick, will be inducted into the Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame.
Brattlie responded in 2013 to a newspaper ad seeking a part-time coordinator of the food pantry. She said she went on to see first-hand for seven years, until she retired in 2020, a desperate but also humble side of Cambridge.
She drove food out to the homes of families that didn’t have a working vehicle. She listened to the stories of food pantry users who had once had good jobs and had been doing well until a medical or other emergency tipped them into needing assistance.
She came to understand how much older pantry users, especially, had to set aside their pride.
“You really got to know people, and to hear the different hardships they’d had,” Brattle said. “They’d worked hard all their lives and, and now they were coming to the food pantry, and that was very hard for some of them.”
She found Cambridge residents more than willing to help support the pantry, by working in one of the various local gardens that supply its produce, by donating food and other items and by volunteering to help users on-site. She worked closely with churches to help keep the shelves stocked and to fill holiday baskets.
“We’ve got just the best community,” she said, particularly holding up the churches’ unwavering support.
“We have a lot of churches in our community, and I was able to delegate different food items to them,” she said. “I might not get everything, but I would get a good portion of it.”
Her food pantry and CART efforts have often intertwined.
In coordination with CART, she set up racks of donated winter coats for pantry users to take, knowing some might need warmer wear than they came in with. And she worked to offer some gift items during the holidays, that pantry users could choose from to ensure family members had a present under the tree.
“I just tried to do little things like that,” she said.
At Nikolay Middle School, where the food pantry is housed, she set up Bruiser’s Cupboard, a snack closet open to any hungry student who walked past.
She said it’s important that Bruiser’s Cupboard is open to all students, so there’s no stigma in taking a granola bar as they pass. She said it has been embraced, with families sending in boxes of snack items to help keep it stocked.
Brattlie called being nominated for the Blue Jay Hall of Honor “humbling.”
“It’s really nice,” she said. “I just thank everybody who was kind enough to nominate me.”
"I would really like to acknowledge all the wonderful individuals from the community that helped or volunteered with me, also CAP members for always backing me up. I couldn’t have accomplished all I did without them. I just want to thank them all, along with those who nominated me," Brattlie added.