15 years agoJan. 12, 2006 — Cambridge gears up for its first-ever Dip for Dozer plunge into Lake Ripley… Celeste Derozier becomes a loan officer at Homestead Morgage… Incumbents Jeff Milsap, Steve Struss and Rob Warren will run again for Cambridge Village Board in the April election, along with non-incumbent Susan Christianson. Paul Jorstad and Lynn Anderson are running again for Oakland Town Board. One seat is up for election in the Village of Rockdale. Two seats are open on the Cambridge School Board, with Marcia Staubli running again for one of those seats.
10 years agoJan. 13, 2011 — Incumbent Cambridge Village President Jeff Milsap and incumbents Kathy Cunningham, Donald Scott Waller will run again for Cambridge Village Board in the April election. Incumbent Matt Sande will not run again. The Rockdale Village Board has three seats up for reelection. Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, and incumbents Dale Falk, and Ted Crawford are running for reelection on the Oakland Town Board. Incumbents Tracy Smithback-Travis and Gregory Engelstad are running again for the Cambridge School Board, and nonincumbents Ann Strieter and Glenn Bolt are also running… Cambridge Elementary School students donate books to the American Family Children’s Hospital…
Five years agoJan. 13, 2016 — The Cambridge Area EMS receives two new ambulances, as well as other new equipment like defibrillators and a new lift system for cots…1,000 paper cranes decorate the Cambridge Community Library, in an effort sponsored by the Cambridge Arts Council… The Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater prepare for a benefit auction for longtime local music teacher Judy Brandt.
