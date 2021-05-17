You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Cambridge

Cambridge EMS sets public EMS Week events

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

The Cambridge Area EMS is offering some events for the public to mark EMS Week, May 16-20. Events are all at the Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 271 W. Main St.

Safety Tuesday

Tuesday, May 18, is “Safety Tuesday.” The EMS department will offer public tours of its station from 3-4 p.m.

EMS for Children

Wednesday, May 19 is “EMS for Children” day. Local children are invited to visit the station to see an ambulance and its equipment and to visit with emergency responders. This event will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Save A Life Day

Thursday, May 20 is “Save A Life” day. From 2-3 p.m., ,local residents can stop by the station to learn about hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed. Simple instruction will take place outdoors on manikins.

More information: (608) 423-3511.

Recommended for you