Deerfield boys track and field first, girls second at conference meet; results from Johnson Creek and Deerfield Classic

The Deerfield boys track and field team won the Trailways-South Conference Division Meet, while the Demon girls placed second on Monday, May 9.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert won the 100-meter dash at 12.60 seconds, and took first in the 200 meters at 27.01 seconds. Siewert jumped first in the long jump at 15 feet and nine inches.
Junior Evie Mikkelson threw first in the shot put at 32 feet and eight inches. Mikkelson won the discus throw at 111 feet and nine inches.
Junior Maeci Johnson won the pole vault at seven feet and nine inches, while the next closest jumper scored a mark of six feet and six inches.
Freshman Piper Ryan took second in the 1600 meters at 6:02.10. Freshman Brianna Ament took second in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.20 seconds, and ran second in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.15 seconds.
For the boys, sophomore Martin Kimmel won the 800 meters at 2:13.21 seconds, while junior Tobias Arenz (2:15.01) took second. Kimmel took first in the 1600 meters at 5:12.20, while junior Kalob Kimmel (5:28.50) finished second.
Senior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.50 seconds. Lasack took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 39.62 seconds. In the long jump, Lasack scored first at 18 feet and 11 inches.
The 4x400 relay team of Kalob Kimmel, Arenz, sophomore Cody Curtis and sophomore Eli Key took first at 3:52.02. Kalob Kimmel, Curtis, junior Kalob Regoli and junior Pierce Manning won the 4x800 relay at 9:12.80.
Senior Vincent Mancheski won the shot put at 44 feet and nine inches and threw first in the discus throw at 113 feet and four inches. Sophomore Parker Howard and freshman Ben Wetzel tied for first in the pole vault at 10 feet.
Kalob Kimmel took second in the triple jump at 39 feet and one inch.
Deerfield Classic
The Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams won five events, as both took fourth in the Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 6.
For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.23 seconds. Lasack took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 39.10 seconds.
Senior Vincent Mancheski threw first in the shot put with a mark of 46 feet and four inches. Mancheski took second in the discus throw at 117 feet and eight inches.
In the 800 meters, junior Tobias Arenz finished third at two minutes and 7.41 seconds. Sophomore Parker Howard placed fourth in the pole vault at 10 feet.
Lasack took fifth in the long jump at 19 feet and eight inches. Sophomore Martin Kimmel ran fifth in the 1600 meters at 4:48.79.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert won the 100 meters at 12.91 seconds. Siewert also won the 200 meters at 27.70 seconds. In the long jump, Siewert scored fourth at 15 feet and 8.5 inches.
Freshman Piper Ryan ran fourth in the 3200 meters at 13:05.71. Junior Evie Mikkelson threw third in the shot put at 33 feet and four inches. Mikkelson took fourth in the discus throw at 103 feet and two inches.
Johnson Creek
At Johnson Creek, the Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams won 18 events on Tuesday, May 3.
For the boys, Senior Dayton Lasack won the 400-meter dash at 52.28 seconds. Lasack took first in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.22 seconds, and won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.84 seconds.
Lasack jumped first in the long jump at 19 feet and 11.70 seconds. Freshman Ben Wetzel won the pole vault at nine feet and six inches.
Freshman Zach Hansen threw first in the discus event at 105 feet and three inches, while senior Vincent Mancheski (104’ 9.5”) took second. Mancheski won the shot put with a mark of 42 feet and 6.25 inches.
Junior Tobias Arenz took first in the 800 meters at two minutes and 15.50 seconds, while sophomore Martin Kimmel (2:16.22) and sophomore Cody Curtis (2:18.83) finished second and third respectively. Kimmel won the 1600 meters at 5:17.03, while junior Kalob Kimmel (5:29.47) finished second.
Martin Kimmel ran to a first-place finish in the 3200 meters at 11:00.20. The boys 4x800 relay team took first at 9:16.43.
Kalob Kimmel (37’ 2.5”) finished second in the triple jump.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert ran to a first-place finish in the 100 meter at 13.47 seconds, while freshman Maddie Kimmel (14.73) finished third. Siewert won the 200 meters in 28.09 seconds and took first in the 400 meters at 1:05.00.
Freshman Piper Ryan won the 3200 meter at 13:33.50. The girls 4x100 relay team took first at 58.86 seconds, and the 4x400 relay team defeated Johnson Creek at 5:17.97.
Junior Evie Mikkelson threw first in the discus throw at 94 feet and 0.25 inches. Mikkelson won the shot put at 32 feet and 1.25 inches.
Freshman Brianna Ament placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.22 seconds. Siewert finished second in the long jump at 14 feet and two inches.