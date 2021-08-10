Cambridge students who want to learn from home in 2021-22 would be tied into the JEDI Virtual School under a plan proposed by the district’s administrative team.
Superintendent Marggie Banker, in presenting the plan to the school board’s Curriculum Committee on Aug. 10, said it would not give students at home an option this coming year to join in-person learning happening in Cambridge classrooms.
Banker called JEDI a “true virtual model.” The public charter school is offered by a consortium of area school districts, with appropriate supports for students who are looking for a “fully asynchronous model” that allows them to set their own schedule.
“I think this is going to address the needs of families and kids that want to have a virtual experience and meets the needs of our teachers who worked hard,” to make a hybrid learning model work in 2020-21, simultaneously teaching students who were present in their classrooms and others who were learning from home, Banker said.
She said JEDI teachers are not Cambridge School District employees. They are “vetted and hired by JEDI,” and are Wisconsin-certified teachers, she said.
Banker said families would be required to make a semester or a year-long commitment to participating in JEDI.
Banker said administrators would be in favor of offering students who must learn from home due to quarantine, a medical issue or other situation the option to temporarily remote in. Whether that would be the most appropriate option would be weighed alongside other options including sending work home, she said.
But Banker said a hybrid option is otherwise too challenging to continue.
“We can’t sustain that as a full-fledged model for another year,” Banker said, adding that “it is also difficult for students to learn in that model. That was very stressful for all of us.”
She said the goal for 2021-22 is to “maximize in-person learning,” while meeting the academic, social/emotional and health needs of all students, who are starting the year after learning in many different ways for an extended time.
“We know that every learning model out there has existed over the past couple of years,” Banker said.
Cambridge was a founding member of the JEDI consortium, she noted.
Banker was joined in making the presentation by Chris Holt, Cambridge Elementary School principal who recently added the title of district director of instruction.
The Curriculum Committee didn’t take any action but committee members did share their initial thoughts on the proposed plan.
Committee member Grace Leonard called it “a great solution.”
Committee member Julie West called it “a great plan.”
Banker said the plan would be presented to the Cambridge School Board when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Cambridge High School, with a virtual option.
Banker said additional plans would be presented on Aug. 16 related to wearing face masks in school buildings, and other COVID-10 safety measures.
Banker said there would be a cost for Cambridge schools to participate in JEDI, but said if more than two Cambridge students are enrolled, the district would recoup some state aid, making it “a very financial responsible way to go about offering a very reliable,” option for students and families.
Banker also pledged to focus on social/emotional learning in the coming year.
Committee member Jim Womble said he was supportive of that, saying the focus should be intentional, and that social/emotional learning should “be equal to academics,” in importance.
“Not that we aren’t already doing that. But I the definition that I am pledging my support for is one that has much more intentionality and is embedded in the culture of this district,” Womble said.