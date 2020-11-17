The deepening Covid-19 pandemic is taking its toll on our mental health.
Efforts have ramped up this fall to ensure that people who need Covid-19 related psychological intervention get it, and that providers are equipped to assist them.
That we began to acknowledge decades ago that mental health is a societal issue deserving to be covered by insurance, and that we must ensure access to it for those of low income, helped us enter the pandemic with a holistic mindset.
We hope that continues, so when we ask how someone is doing on a pandemic jobs, food and housing insecurity or health level, we also automatically ask how they are faring mentally.
Local, state and national mental health resources are an internet search or phone call away, some broad in their focus and some very directed. Many offices, websites and helplines were in place before the pandemic and have pivoted to address emerging needs. Others have been created in recent months.
Dane County, for instance, was already planning to open a Behavioral Health Resource Center on West Badger Road in Madison, the first of its kind in the United States. Its opening this month as Covid-19 cases soar was serendipitous.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has long had a helpline. Now, its website has added a significant Covid-19 focus.
“We recognize that people affected by mental illness face additional challenges dealing with COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it’s important to remember that there is no health without mental health,” the organization says on its website, nami.org. “NAMI is committed to providing credible information and resources to help people navigate through this crisis.”
Locally, in cooperation with Catholic Charities of Madison, the Deerfield Community Center has been working for nearly a year toward offering youth mental health services. DCC Program Manager Julie Schwenn said this week that hiring a part-time staff person at the center is close to being finalized and that an early priority will be assessing the mental health needs of Deerfield children in grades 4K-6 who are learning remotely.
In July, the Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) added a new 24/7 mental health hotline for farmers. It can be reached at 888-901-2558 and is a free, confidential service for farmers struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression or anxiety.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also has mental health resources on its website for emergency responders, whose stress level has been heightened by the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now has a Covid-19: Resiliant Wiscosnin, page on its website. It offers a wealth of information in one place including helpline numbers, virtual meeting schedules and even suggested mindfulness apps.
And in late October, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi convened a K-12 Emotional Wellness Work Group to “explore ways the community can best support the emotional and mental health needs of school kids as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge,” an Oct. 29 press release said. Work group discussions were to kick off in early November and are to involve area educators and staff from Public Health Madison & Dane County and Dane County Human Services.
2020 has been a terrible year. While we’re prioritizing keeping people healthy, let’s continue to make sure they also know how and where to find mental health help in chronic and emergency situations.
