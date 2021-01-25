CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Jan. 29Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Carrot Coins

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Pineapple

Chocolate Pudding

MO – Hummus/Pita

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Green Beans

Corn Salad

Banana

Raspberry Sherbet

MO – Soy a la King

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Feb. 5Ham & Potato Casserole

NAS – Chicken/Potato Casserole

California Blend

Pineapple

MG Bread/Butter

Tapioca Pudding

MO – Soy and Potato Cass.

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

Mixed greens

Dressing

Crackers

Spiced Apple Slices

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – n/a

Friday, Feb. 12Lemon Baked Fish

Baked Potato

Sour cream

Butter

WW Dinner roll

Peaches

Red Velvet Cake

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Jell-o

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments