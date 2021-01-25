CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Jan. 29Sloppy Joe
WW Bun
Carrot Coins
Black Eyed Pea Salad
Pineapple
Chocolate Pudding
MO – Hummus/Pita
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Banana
Raspberry Sherbet
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Feb. 5Ham & Potato Casserole
NAS – Chicken/Potato Casserole
California Blend
Pineapple
MG Bread/Butter
Tapioca Pudding
MO – Soy and Potato Cass.
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Stuffed Green Pepper Soup
Mixed greens
Dressing
Crackers
Spiced Apple Slices
MO – Egg Salad
NCS – n/a
Friday, Feb. 12Lemon Baked Fish
Baked Potato
Sour cream
Butter
WW Dinner roll
Peaches
Red Velvet Cake
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
