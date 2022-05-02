May 5 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts, Cambridge Community Library. Stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. More information: (608) 423-3900.
May 7: Cambridge Farm2School Community Work Day. 8 a.m. to noon, Perennial Edible & Exploration Gardens, Severson Learning Center, 39 Oakland Road. Planned projects include building a shelter and a pallet fence, moving mulch and clean up and mulching. More information: cambridgef2s.com
May 7: CES Playground fundraiser. Little Joys Children’s Boutique at Galleria 214, 214 W. Main St., will give a portion of its May 7 sales to the Cambridge Elementary School Playground fund. It will also accept donations all day for the playground, and items made by CES students will be for sale with all proceeds from that going toward the playground. The day will include a spring and summer children’s clothing style show at 9 a.m. More information: littlejoysboutique@gmail.com.
May 11: Paper Shred Event. 4-6 p.m., Cambridge Piggly Wiggly, 100 Jefferson St. Free, sponsored by RE/MAX Property Shop. Up to 50 pounds allowed, or 3 boxes or bags of paper. Pelletteri Data Destruction will be shredding and recycling the paper. Staples, papers clips and rubber bands do no need to be removed. No 3-ring binders, hanging file folders, binder clips or plastic sheet protectors.
May 30: Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Day Breakfast. 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, apple sauce, milk, orange juice, coffee. $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for kids under 10. Veterans free. Carryout available. More information: cambridgevfd.com or (608) 423-2014.
May 30: Memorial Day Parade and Veteran’s Park ceremony. 10:30 a.m. parade on Main Street, followed by ceremony in Veteran’s Park downtown.
June 3-Aug. 12 – Cambridge Arts Council Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Headliners and food options: June 3, The Trophy Husbands (Cambridge Lions Club pizza); June 17, Mad City Jug Band (Taco Truck); July 8, Small Blind Johnny (Cambridge Lions Club pizza); July 29, The Tooles (Taco Truck); and Aug. 12, The Driftless (Cambridge Lions Club pizza)
DEERFIELD
May 5-7: Deerfield Spring Garage Sales. To list your sale call DCC by May 1 at (608) 764-5935, ext. 1 or email events@dccenter.org.
May 6: Deerfield Community Center Sports Re-Sale. Noon-5 p.m. @DCC, 10 N. Liberty St. Accepting sports gear donations May 2-5.
May 6: Deerfield Lions Club Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Deerfield Fireman’s Park. Half chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, role, and cookie. Dine in or carry out, delivery available. Walk-up available while supplies last. Reservations taken starting April 4 by calling the Bank of Deerfield, (608) 764-5311.
May 14: Lions CARe Car Cruise and Poker Run, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start with a Paul Bunyan Breakfast at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove from 7:30-10 a.m., followed by Community Cookout at Deerfield Fireman’s Park in Deerfield from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; and then a Community Ice Cream Social and Sock Hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Fireman’s Parkin Marshall. Participating Lions Clubs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Marshall. More information: Lions Car Cruise and Poker Run Facebook Page.
May 21: 2022 Deerfield Farmers Market Opening Day, 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. The 2022 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 15. The market is seeking vendors and is seeking community members interested in helping grow and promote this weekly seasonal event. More information is at deerfieldfarmmarket.com or email deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.