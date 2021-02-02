Deerfield firms vying for state energy grants

Two Deerfield firms areamong 108 applicants collectively requesting more than $24 million in 2021 Energy Innovation Grants from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The Couillard Solar Foundation, 3672 Ridge Road, is seeking $80,585 to help low-to-moderate-income households save on energy costs.
“Over the past year we have seen how the pandemic and public response have further harmed some of the most economically distressed communities in our state. We also are aware that these same communities suffer from disproportionately high electricity costs and have the lowest adoption rate of energy efficiency and solar energy technologies. Through our experience awarding in-kind PV module grants to 96 non-profits and 16 school solar projects in Wisconsin, we see an opportunity to help invest in energy improvements and long-term bill reduction for our neighbors that need it most,” the foundation wrote in its application to the PSC.
Wisconsin Built, 400 Interpane Lane, is seeking $10,781 to replace nearly 400 flourescent lighting fixtures with LED lighting.
“We currently have a staff of 149 people across a variety of both shop production and office support positions that span across 2 physical locations in Deerfield. With this project we are hoping to improve the lighting that is primarily location in our manufacturing areas at our main building, located at 400 Interpane Lane,” the company said in it’s application to the PSC.
The PSC will award $7 million for energy-related projects that are designed to reduce energy consumption, increase clean energy and transportation technologies, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and incorporate comprehensive energy planning.
Applications were made available for Wisconsin manufacturers, cities, villages, towns, counties, K-12 school districts, tribes, municipal water and wastewater utilities, municipal electric utilities, municipal natural gas utilities, University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities, Wisconsin Technical College System, public or nonprofit hospitals, and 501©(3) nonprofits. Over $24 million in grant requests would leverage an additional $40 million in eligible energy activities here in Wisconsin.
Grant applications were due on Jan. 22. The PSC is expected to announce recipients of the funds by the spring.
