A 51-year-old Deerfield man was arrested on Friday, March 5, on Main Street in Deerfield, for his fifth OWI.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped Robert A. Gruber around 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the 600 block of South Main Street in Deerfield, for driving without his headlights on.
According to a sheriff's office release, Gruber was subsequently found to be intoxicated and was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, violating a driver’s license restriction, and operating without headlights.
