Lake Ripley-area property owners will finally get to hear the results of a survey sent to them last fall, on the lake’s future.
The Lake Ripley Management District will present the survey results at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Oakland Town Hall. The Oakland Town Hall is located at N4450 County Road A, Cambridge.
Lake Manager Beth Gehred said if the number of meeting attendees exceeds COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, it may occur outdoors rather than in the Town Hall.
Gehred said for those more comfortable with a virtual meeting, one could be held in July, with the same information presented, if enough people are interested. She asked lake district residents to call her at the Town Hall, (608) 423-4537, or email her at ripley@oaklandtownhall.com, for more information on a possible virtual meeting.
She said the survey was conducted as part of the lake district’s update of its management plan, which is done every 10 years.
The lake district has more than 1,000 properties, she said, that each got a copy of the survey. She said it asked property owners “what they love about the lake, what they would like to see changed, and any other thoughts and solutions,” that they cared to share.
She said the lake district’s completion every 10 years of a management plan opens it up to grants and other support from agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“They want to know that you’re doing things in a systematic and thorough fashion, that you can point to a plan and say ‘yes we have thought this through’ and that this is a step in our overall improvement as a lake district,” Gehred said.
Gehred said a committee working on updating the management plan hopes to complete its work by April.
The lake district, created in 1990, has taxing authority over an area bordered by County Road A, U.S. Hwy. 12, U.S. Hwy. 18 and Simonson Street in the village of Cambridge. Its boundaries align with the sanitary sewer district that was set up when sewer service was extended around the lake in 1984.
It has the statutory authority to levy up to about $250 a year on a $100,000 home but the annual bill has never amounted to more than about $50, management district officials have said.
One of the most far-reaching things the lake management district has done with the tax revenue it collects each year from district residents is to create a lake district preserve.
Located along County Hwy. A, it has about a mile of publicly accessible trails. It contains a mix of wetland, prairie, oak savannah and woodland in an area that drains into the lake. The preserve has a 20-year management plan, adopted in 2010 and updated annually.
The only inlet stream to Lake Ripley meanders through wetland in the lake preserve that provides habitat to fish and wildlife, enhances water quality and provides flood control.
The lake district has also funded clean-up efforts on the lake, including weed cutting, and it employs a full-time lake manager.
Lake District Chair Jimmy DeGidio thanked area property owners for responding to the survey.
“We were very excited to have so many residents respond,” he said. “This shows how much we all care about the health of Lake Ripley and its community.”
