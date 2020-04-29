Amid all of the chaos and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I’m hearing more and more stories of people turning to art for comfort and meaning.
We look for distraction, for jokes to make us smile, songs that move us and stories that show us we’re not alone. While we have so much on our minds, we can’t underestimate the power that the arts have in our daily life.
I am a musician in my spare time, singing in a hilariously fun band with my older brother and a gaggle of lifelong friends.
We are practicing social distancing right now, so we’ve stopped playing together in person. And while I know it’s the right decision, my life is missing a bit of music without them.
That’s why I think it’s incredible that musicians, both huge stars and local talent, are turning to the internet to continue making music.
Many musicians now are livestreaming performances, sometimes as often as every week. It may be through venues and production companies, like Frank Productions in Madison, or through their own Facebook pages.
It’s a chance for you to listen to the great music you normally get to hear in a bar or club or summer festival. And it’s a chance for the musicians to stay creative. Because they’re missing you right now.
There is no shortage of talent nearby, many bands with a direct connection to Cambridge and Deerfield. Look at The Gomers, Madison County (country), Driftless (Americana), Roadhouse Chiefs (rhythm and blues).
There’s also amazing talent from the greater Madison area.
Check out Wheelhouse (folk), Mark Croft (singer/songwriter), Twang dragons (rock/country), Beth Kille (singer/songwriter), Angels and Outlaws (country), Mackenzie Moore (rock/singer/songwriter), Oak Street Ramblers (bluegrass), Mad City Jug Band (folk) and Kelsey Miles (blues).
Now is also a great opportunity to seek out music you haven’t listened to before, or seen live.
Many of these bands have played in Cambridge and Deerfield. Some haven’t. Either way, they have great music accessible online.
Even if your favorite band isn’t livestreaming new material regularly, they often post videos on their social media pages from live shows, so you can go back and relive your favorite moments from their concerts.
There is nothing like a big crowd rocking out at a live show, dancing and singing at the top of their lungs. But until it’s safe to see music live again, we can find some company and good music online.
Happy listening.
