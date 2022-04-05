Village hall opponents take top Deerfield Village Board votes

An incumbent and a newcomer who questioned the cost of a new village hall in Deerfield came away with the most votes in a 5-way election on April 5.
Another newcomer who supported the village hall project came in third, while two incumbents who had backed the village hall project lost their seats.
The five people running for three seats on the village board included incumbents Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek and challengers Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt.
The results were:
Tracy Curtis 263 (25.3%)
Arnie Evensen (I) 221 (21.3%)
Kerri Hewitt 208 (20%)
David Wilkinson (I) 190 (18.3%)
Gary Wieczorek (I) 152 (14.6%)
Write-in 4 (0.4%)
In an email, Curtis said she would "like to thank everyone for the support and she said she was "thrilled about the results."
"I am ready to continue to advocate for the most cost effective way to accommodate the library project and village building opportunities. Please reach out to me with your concerns. I'm eager to help our community grow."
Curtis has lived in Deerfield for 15 years and has school-aged children. She has served as Deerfield PTO president and as secretary of the Deerfield Library Board. She has worked for 20 years for American Family Insurance.
Evensen has lived in Deerfield since 1971 and has served for many years on the village board, including 12 years as past village president. He has also served on the Deerfield Community Center board. He is a retired IT manager for the state of Wisconsin
Hewitt has lived in Deerfield since 1986. Her community involvement has included coaching youth athletics. She works for UW-Health.
In a recent candidate forum hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, Curtis said she was opposed to the $2.3 million village hall plan for just “2 full-time employees.”
“I do think we need a new village hall but I think there are other options out there that don’t cost as much,” she said.
Hewitt said she was initially concerned about the village hall price tag but came away from a community meeting in January in support of it.
Evensen said he did not support the village hall plan. He called it “overkill,” with expensive amenities like heated sidewalks and large offices. “A village hall is needed, I agree with that, but not at $2.3 million,” he said.
Wilkinson said he was “definitely in support,” of building a new village hall on West Nelson Street at an estimated cost of $2.3 million. Wieczorek also said he supported building a new village hall, a project he said is “long overdue.”