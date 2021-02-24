Virtual Dip for Dozer draws a worldwide crowd

More than 30 dippers submitted videos to a virtual Dip for Dozer doing chilly activities to fundraise for local scholarships.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of the Dip for Dozer, a fundraising event where crowds usually don costumes and jump into a frozen Lake Ripley on the second Saturday of February.
Due to Covid-19, organizers made the dip a virtual event this year, asking participants to send in a video of themselves doing something cold. The videos aired in a social media event on Saturday, Feb. 13.
More than 30 people submitted videos of themselves jumping into snow banks in short sleeves, having snowball fights, sledding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ziplining, making snow angels and baking cookies and dipping them in milk.
“We received a lot of messages...thanking us for keeping our event going in the midst of the pandemic,” said Bryce Chinault, one of the event’s organizers.
Chinault said he received video submissions from Texas, Indiana, Washington, and even Australia this year.
“A number of people said that they were able to participate for the first time, despite previously wanting to do so, because of the ability to submit videos on their own timeline,” Chinault added.
The goal of going virtual this year, Chinault had previously said, was to keep the event alive, and continue fundraising efforts, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinault said organizers didn’t want to “let Covid-19 win” by cancelling, or holding an in-person event and putting people at risk.
Chinault said organizers were considering adding a virtual component to next year’s dip, which he hopes will return to an in-person event on Lake Ripley.
The Dip for Dozer event began in 2006 to raise money for the Dozer 52 Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships to Cambridge High School seniors. The fund was created in memory of CHS student Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf.
The scholarship fund has awarded over 70 scholarships to local students for over $160,000. And the 2020 dip raised over $25,000.
Chinault said this year’s fundraising totals aren’t quite finalized, but have already broken $20,000. Those funds came from online donations, social media fundraisers and t-shirt sales.
J&T Bait Shanty II also held a fisheree on Lake Ripley the second weekend in February which raised more than $8,000 toward local scholarships, Chinault said.
T-shirts are still for sale on the Dip for Dozer website, and donations are still being accepted.
“We kept alive our mission to build a community event for our friends and neighbors...and to help support the educational of today’s graduates of Cambridge High School,” Chinault said.
