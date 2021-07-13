Village Board sets TIF district on Deerfield's south side

The Deerfield Village Board has voted to create a new mixed-use tax incremental finance district on the village’s south side.
The unanimous vote on July 12, with board member Scott Tebon absent, also set the new TIF district’s boundaries and approved a project plan with an envisioned $2.3 million in spending over the next 20 years.
A significant portion of that spending, about $950,000, is envisioned to paid in developer’s incentives to Lakestone Properties of McFarland, that is prosing to build 55 units of market rate apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway. Those incentives still need to be finalized as part of a developer’s agreement that the village and Lakestone Properties must negotiate.
The TIF district’s creation will be finalized on Aug. 9 by a review board with representatives from the village, Dane County, Deerfield schools and Madison College.
The borders of the new TIF District #7 are essentially the same as a former village TIF District #4 that’s being dissolved. It’s proposed to encompasses 23.5 acres west of State Highway 73 and south of Washburn Avenue, including a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling and the site on Autumn Wood Parkway that Lakestone Properties wants to develop as 1, 2- and 3-bedroom townhouse-style apartments with amenities that include private entrances and private garages.
A recent report from Ehlers, Inc., noted that the apartment project won’t go forward without village TIF assistance. And it said that an anticipated rise in property values on the apartment site would be “sufficient to compensate for the cost of the improvements.”