On the ballot

Local races
VILLAGES
Deerfield Village PresidentCandidates: Incumbent Greg Frutiger
Deerfield Village Board Three seats
Candidates: Michael Gullickson, Tessa Dunnington
Cambridge Village President
Candidates: Incumbent Mark McNally
Cambridge Village Board
Three seats
Candidates: Incumbents Kris Breunig and Ted Kumbier and challenger Timothy Charles “Chuck” Franklin.
Rockdale Village President
Candidates: Incumbent Julie Nelles
Rockdale Village Board
2 seats
Candidates: Incumbents Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson
SCHOOLS
Deerfield School Board
Three seats
Candidates: Incumbent Sandy Fischer, challengers Katie Michel, Michael Gullickson and Sarah Hart
Cambridge School Board
2 seats
Candidates: Incumbent Jim Womble, challenger Jay Fisher
TOWNS
Christiana Town Chairman
Candidates: Mark Cook
Christiana Town Board
2 seats
Candidates: Incumbents Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad
Deerfield Town Chairman
Candidates: Mike Schlobohm
Deerfield Town Board
2 seats
Candidates: Dan Kelly
Deerfield Town Treasurer
Candidates: Korby Holzhueter
Oakland Town Chairman
Candidates: Eugene Kapsner
Oakland Town Board
2 seats
Candidates: Incumbents Ted Vratny and Joy Graffin
Lake Mills Town ChairmanCandidates: Registered write-in Tom Buechel
Lake Mills Town Board
Candidates: Incumbents David Schroeder and James Heinz
Lake Mills Town ClerkCandidates: Incumbent Robin Untz
Lake Mills Town TreasurerCandidates: Incumbent Sharon Guenterberg
