On the ballot

Local races

VILLAGES

Deerfield Village PresidentCandidates: Incumbent Greg Frutiger

Deerfield Village Board Three seats

Candidates: Michael Gullickson, Tessa Dunnington

Cambridge Village President

Candidates: Incumbent Mark McNally

Cambridge Village Board

Three seats

Candidates: Incumbents Kris Breunig and Ted Kumbier and challenger Timothy Charles “Chuck” Franklin.

Rockdale Village President

Candidates: Incumbent Julie Nelles

Rockdale Village Board

2 seats

Candidates: Incumbents Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson

SCHOOLS

Deerfield School Board

Three seats

Candidates: Incumbent Sandy Fischer, challengers Katie Michel, Michael Gullickson and Sarah Hart

Cambridge School Board

2 seats

Candidates: Incumbent Jim Womble, challenger Jay Fisher

TOWNS

Christiana Town Chairman

Candidates: Mark Cook

Christiana Town Board

2 seats

Candidates: Incumbents Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad

Deerfield Town Chairman

Candidates: Mike Schlobohm

Deerfield Town Board

2 seats

Candidates: Dan Kelly

Deerfield Town Treasurer

Candidates: Korby Holzhueter

Oakland Town Chairman

Candidates: Eugene Kapsner

Oakland Town Board

2 seats

Candidates: Incumbents Ted Vratny and Joy Graffin

Lake Mills Town ChairmanCandidates: Registered write-in Tom Buechel

Lake Mills Town Board

Candidates: Incumbents David Schroeder and James Heinz

Lake Mills Town ClerkCandidates: Incumbent Robin Untz

Lake Mills Town TreasurerCandidates: Incumbent Sharon Guenterberg

