Newspaper seeks community questions for Cambridge, Deerfield area candidate forums

The COVID-19 pandemic is again requiring annual local candidate forums sponsored by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent to be privately recorded for sharing later with the public.
But area residents still have an opportunity to participate.
In 2019 and 2020, the newspaper's local candidate forums were in-person events at downtown locations with a significant community turnout. The hope is to resume that format in 2023.
But as was the case last year, the 2022 forums will again be virtual events, taped in coming weeks with just candidates and the newspaper's managing editor in attendance as host and moderator.
In an effort to continue to involve the community, the newspaper is accepting emailed questions for candidates. Newspaper staff will vet submitted questions and choose some for candidates to answer during the taping of the forums in late February and early March. Candidates will be asked to answer other questions in writing; their written answers will be posted to the newspaper’s website prior to the election.
Please submit questions by Friday, Feb. 18 to: ksaemann@hngnews.com. Questions can also be mailed to: Karyn Saemann, Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, 320 N. Main St., Lake Mills, WI 53551. The newspaper reserves the right to reject submitted questions for any reason.
The recorded forums will be shared with the public in their entirety on the newspaper’s website prior to the April 5 election, and will be the basis for articles published in print and online. The hope is also to share the recordings with local cable access channels.
In all, the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent plans to host and record five separate virtual forums for contested April 5 races. Those contests are for the Cambridge School Board, Deerfield School Board, Deerfield Village Board, Cambridge Village Board and District 37 of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
The candidate line-up in those 5 races includes:
Dane County Board of Supervisors
Marshall-area resident Steven Schulz is challenging incumbent Kate McGinnity, of Cambridge, for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat. McGinnity was first elected to the county board in 2020.
Cambridge Village Board
Five people are running for three seats on the Cambridge Village Board. Candidates include former village board members Kris Breunig and Paula Hollenbeck, incumbent Eric Wittwer and challengers Timothy Phelps and Rebeca Borchardt. Incumbents Wyatt Rose and Carla Galler aren’t seeking re-election.
Deerfield Village Board
Five people are vying for three seats on the Deerfield Village Board. Incumbents Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek are all running again, against challengers Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt.
Deerfield School Board
Four people are running for two seats on the Deerfield School Board, including incumbents Lisa Sigurslid and Melissa Frame and challengers Scott Michel and Jim Seibert.
Cambridge School Board
Four people are running for two seats on the Cambridge School Board, including incumbent Courtney Reed Jenkins and challengers Tara Vasby, Adam Heb and Angela Wurtz. Incumbent Mike Huffman is not seeking re-election.