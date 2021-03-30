You are the owner of this article.
FEMA to help cover COVID-19-related funeral costs

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management announced March 30 that FEMA will being in helping cover funeral expenses for COVID-19-related deaths.

FEMA will begin in early April to help pay for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, to help ease financial stress caused by the pandemic, a release from Jefferson County said.

To be eligible for funeral assistance:

  • The applicant must be a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national or qualified individual who incurred expenses after Jan. 20, 2020
  • If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as an applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.
  • An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals
  • The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States
  • The assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral, and a maximum of $35,500 per application

A dedicated phone number will be established in coming weeks to help people apply for this assistance. Potential applicants should begin gathering the following documentation:

  • An official death certificate
  • Funeral expense documents
  • Proof of funds received from other sources

More information: FEMA.gov.

