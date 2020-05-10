Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.