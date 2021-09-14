Deerfield hears from 3 architects on new village hall

A Deerfield committee heard from three architectural firms on Sept. 8 that hope to be hired to build a new village hall.
The village’s Municipal Needs Committee listened to pitches from Keller, Inc., that has offices in the Fox Cities, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau; Dimension IV design group of Madison; and Kueny Architects of Pleasant Prairie.
The firms shared about their recent similar projects, the village’s timeline, plans for taking community input, the prospect of incorporating green energy like solar and their fee structures.
A range of price tags were discussed, from $1.5 to $2.5 million. The site is already owned by the village.
“We will create a design that fits your budget. That’s our job and we take that seriously,” said Jim Gersich of Dimension IV.
The firms also shared how a new village hall might fit into West Nelson Street, across from the Deerfield Public Library and adjacent to a public park and an existing village picnic shelter.
“What’s happening here is a collection of public entities,” in a park-like setting, Gersich said.
“We need to take that into account,” and consider how the proposed project meshes with the long-term vision for the area, he said. “It has to be a building that lasts for many, many decades.”
All three firms said, barring unforeseen delays, they could meet the village’s goal of completing the new building by the spring of 2023.
Committee member Gary Wieczorek, who also sits on the village board, said the village is committed to its timeline, noting that the meetings with the three architects were held at the Deerfield Community Center.
Due to lack of space at the existing village hall, built in the 1880s, village meetings have been held at the community center and at the Deerfield fire station during the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow for social distancing.
“Covid has shown us the need,” for a new facility, Wieczorek said. “We can’t even meet in our village hall.”
The request for proposals that the architectural firms responded to listed police station space as an optional wing of the new village hall. Committee members said it’s likely that, for now, the police station will stay on West Deerfield Street. They said, however, they would like the new village hall to be constructed in a way that allows police space to be easily added in the future.
Committee members said they hope to make a recommendation soon to the village board, and to have an architect hired by late September or early October.
In a September 2019 report, Barrientos Design. & Consulting, of Milwaukee, said the village needed a larger, more secure village hall. It said that could be accomplished through new construction or by remodeling an existing building.
Barrientos recommended relocating to a building that offered 5,800 square feet of space for the village offices, large and small meeting rooms and a public lobby area that with modern security features.
The Municipal Needs Committee voted unanimously in May to go with the West Nelson Street site, after considering a variety of locations in and near downtown. The village board subsequently voted in June to take proposals from architects.