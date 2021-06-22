Plans advance for new TIF district on Deerfield's south side

Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee has recommended setting the boundaries of a new mixed-use tax incremental finance district on the village’s south side.
The recommendation will go to the village board for approval on July 12.
The borders of the new TIF District #7 are essentially the same as a former village TIF District #4 that’s being dissolved. It’s proposed to encompasses 23.5 acres west of State Highway 73 and south of Washburn Avenue, including a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling and a site on Autumn Wood Parkway that Lakestone Properties of McFarland wants to develop as townhouse-style apartments.
The village board voted unanimously in March to pay financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., of Waukesha, to take needed legal and procedural steps to create TIF district #7. At the same time, the village voted to dissolve TIF district #4, that was close to sunsetting and had never performed well financially.
The creation of the new TIF district will require final approval from a joint review board with representatives from the village, Deerfield school district, Dane County and Madison College.
The joint review board met virtually on June 21, hearing a report from Greg Johnson of Ehlers, Inc., on the boundaries and TIF #7 project plan.
The joint review board will reconvene on Aug. 9 for a vote.
TIF District #7 is proposed to be created in part to help the development of the Lakestone Properties project. Its proposed project plan lists about $2.2 million in potential improvements within its boundaries, about $955,000 of which would be tied directly to the Autumn Wood apartments, including road improvements, developer incentives and park enhancements.
The report from Ehlers, Inc., notes that the apartment project won’t go forward without village TIF assistance. And it said that an anticipated rise in property values on the apartment site would be “sufficient to compensate for the cost of the improvements.”
The Lakestone Properties project would consist of 5 buildings with 11 units each, for a total of 55 market-rate apartments.
Lakestone Properties planned to hold a neighborhood meeting on the site at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Plan Commission Chair Scott Tebon said Lakestone Properties is scheduled to return to the Planning Commission on July 19, for approval of site plans and elevations.
Pending necessary approvals, the company envisions starting construction on two buildings in 2021, and on the remaining three in 2022.
Tebon said Johnson told the joint review that if no other projects besides the apartments are pursued in TIF District #7, related village debt could be paid off and the TIF district closed out as soon as 2034.
In other matters on June 21, the Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee recommended to the village board that a conditional use permit be granted to the Railhouse, 12 S. Industrial Park Road, contingent on outstanding fire code concerns being resolved.
It also voted to recommend conditional use permits be granted to a proposed dog and cat boarding facility in the Woods Edge Business Park on the village’s south side, and to Deerfield Tire and Auto, 120 N. Main St., that is planning to expand to an adjacent lot.