Neighbors voice concerns about proposed apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway

Homeowners in the Autumn Wood Parkway area fired questions at a developer on June 22, during a community meeting at the proposed site of its new apartment complex.
About 25 people attended the meeting in a village-owned parking lot adjacent to where Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, wants to construct 5 buildings with 55 market rate apartments. There would be 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units.
The meeting lasted about an hour.
Neighbors expressed concern about property values, crime, traffic and the amount of greenspace being planned for use by apartment residents. They also asked about the potential to retain some public access to an 8-acre village pond the apartments would overlook.
Neighborhood residents said they’ve been accustomed to having access to the pond via the long-vacant lot.
The meeting occurred as a potential village financing package for the project progressed.
The Deerfield Village Board on July 12 will consider a recommendation from its Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee, to set the boundaries of a new tax incremental finance district, that is being set up in part to aid Lakestone Properties.
Neighbors said they expect to attend that meeting, at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Deerfield Fire Station, to share their concerns.
Lakestone Properties partners Brett Riemen and Brian Spanos reminded neighbors that the site has long been zoned for multi-family housing, and has long been poised for development, either by them or another firm.
“It has,” acknowledged Kari Brown, who has owned a home on Autumn Wood Parkway for 17 years. But, she said, previous village visions targeted it for senior housing, or perhaps owned-occupied condominiums.
“This isn’t 55-plus,” Brown said.
Brown and other neighbors, while acknowledging that the apartment plans have been discussed at village meetings over the past year and covered by local media, said neither the village nor Lakestone Properties had reached out to them directly.
That’s disconcerting, they said, given Lakestone Properties’ tentative timeline, recently shared with the village, that has it breaking ground in the fall on the first of the five buildings.
“This is the first we’re hearing from you,” Brown said. “Why weren’t we contacted?
Neighbors also questioned why no village board members attended the June 22 meeting.
Lakestone Properties has said construction will occur in phases, with subsequent buildings constructed based on market demand. The current plans were reduced from an original proposal of 3, 3-story buildings with a total of 70 units. The village board requested that reduc tion so the project fits better into the neighborhood.
Riemen said the apartments would all be market-rate, with no designated low-income units. He noted that while the site by law would have to be open to Section 8 applicants, Lakestene Properties has virtually no such tenants in other communities. Currently, out of about 500 units in communities including Stoughton and McFarland, only one unit is Section 8, Riemen said.
Spanos said the village TIF dollars would be used, in part, to construct high-quality buildings while keeping rents in line with what’s affordable in Deerfield. Rents are typically not as high locally as in some other parts of Dane County, he said, “and yet construction costs aren’t any different.”
TIF funds “fill that gap,” he said.
Lakestone Properties would also manage the site, rather than hiring a third-party manager.
Each unit would have a private entrance, its own one-car garage and one parking stall in front the garage.
Each 11-unit building would take about a year to construct, and construction could continue through 2023.
“It’s no fun to live next to a construction zone, I’m not going to downplay that,” Riemen acknowledged.
Neighbors questioned whether there would be additional on-site parking for visitors. In reponse to Riemen’s reply that visitor parking would be on-street beyond a handful of stalls on the site, they said that’s inadequate.
“I was the third house in this neighborhood. I’ve raised my children here. Opening up my front window every morning and seeing a bunch of vehicles and apartment buildings, is not how I want to spend my retirement,” Brown said.
Riemen said there’s been no evidence in other communities, including where apartments have been built in close proximity to high-end single-family homes, of a negative impact on property values.
“We take really good care of our properties; I would encourage you to drive through any one of them,” to confirm that, Riemen said. “Call the city of Stoughton and ask how it’s changed the neighborhood.”
Regarding crime and emergency response, Brown questioned whether prospective tenants will be told that Deerfield has only contracted policing with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and a volunteer fire department. It does have an EMS service with a mix of volunteers and full-time staff that’s shared with Cottage Grove.
Riemen responded that it’s up to “each person individually to research the community they want to live in.”
Riemen and Spanos stressed that the current plans remain conceptual, with a long process ahead that includes village board consideration of a developer’s agreement and TIF funding.
“There are a lot of hurdles to come,” Riemen said.
“Nothing is set in stone,” Spanos agreed.
Greenspace
Neighbors also questioned whether the scope of the project could be further reduced, perhaps with fewer units, to allow for more greenspace on the site.
Spanos responded that the current plans already set aside about 50 percent of the 3.3-acre site as greenspace. He said expanding that would be a balancing act; a certain number of units is key to the project being financially viable. “We’re open to looking at it,” he said.
Neighbors also questioned whether public access could be maintained to the pond, perhaps through an greenway easement negotiated between the village and Lakestone Properties.
Mike and Karrina Rogers, who own a home on Autumn Wood Parkway and have hoped to raise a family in the neighborhood, said Lakestone Properties needs to offer existing homeowners something in exchange for the loss of the pond view and access, and for the increased traffic and other potential issues they expect to be associated with the new apartments.
“I think it stinks for the people who have houses here,” Rogers said. “We’re all kind of like ‘what’s in it for us?’ Is there something you’re going to contribute to our community? There needs to be some giveback.”
In response to other questions, Spanos said no play structure is planned on the site. He pointed to the nearby Deerfield Dream Park as being easily accessible by apartment residents with children.
Neighbors responded that if there won’t be a private play structure on the site, Lakestone Properties should contribute to the Dream Park’s annual upkeep.
Neighbors also suggested that Lakestone Properties contribute to the cost of improving internet service in the village. They said that would only become more constrained with the addition of the apartment units.
Riemen said after the meeting that greenspace seemed to top the conversation.
“How do we incorporate greenspace on the site and offer something that the rest of the neighbors can use?” he said. Lakestone Properties’ task now, he said, is to discuss with the village what that could look like.
Riemen said the meeting generated some “very good, useful community feedback,” that Lakestone Properties would share with the village board. “A lot of times when we do this kind of meeting, a couple of people show up,” he said. “This neighborhood is definitely involved; there’s been a lot of good questions asked.”
“Hopefully we can come to an agreement, where everyone is happy to have Lakestone here,” he said.