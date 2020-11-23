Public Health Madison & Dane County has released a clarification of its most recent public health order, to spell out the definition of a mass gathering.
Last week, Dane County public health officials released an order limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people and requiring indoor gatherings not be held, due to rising Covid-19 case numbers.
The order went into effect Nov. 18, and runs until Dec. 16. The order continues to require face coverings and limit the capacity for most businesses to 50 percent, along with other provisions.
On Nov. 20, the organization clarified that a mass gathering is defined as “any gathering of individuals that are not members of the same household or living unit.”
