SUNDAY

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Various

8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. Rockdale

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. St. Pius X

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. St. Pius X

2:30 a.m. St. James

MON. — TUES.

5 a.m. Rockdale

6:30 a.m. Willerup

8 a.m. St. Pius X

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. Rockdale

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. St. Pius X

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. St. Pius X

2:30 a.m. St. James

WED. — SAT.

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Alumni Banquet

8 a.m. Cambridge Plan Commission

10:30 a.m. Cambridge Village Board

1 p.m. Rockdale

2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin

4 p.m. Alumni Banquet

5:30 p.m. Cambridge Plan Commission

8 p.m. Cambridge Village Board

10:30 p.m. Rockdale

12 a.m. Cambridge Plan Commission

2:30 a.m. Cambridge Village Board

