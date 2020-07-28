CAMBRIDGE
Registration
The Cambridge School District will not have in-person registration events in August. Families should register for fall using Skyward and eFunds. More information: (608) 423-4345.
DEERFIELD
Aug. 4-14: Registration
Families can register children for the 2020-21 school year online via Skyward Family Access from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14. Student photos will be rescheduled for later in the year.
Families new to the district that haven’t completed new student registration paperwork can attend an in-person registration on Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School cafeteria, 340 W. Quarry St. Visitors should park in the lower lot, wear masks and socially distance.
In-person registration is open to new families only.
To download registration paperwork, visit deerfield.k12.wi.us, click Students and Families, and New Student Registration Forms. Forms will be available on Aug. 4 in-person if families can’t fill them out in advance.
More information: (608) 764-5431.
