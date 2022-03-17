School News Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DHS Blood DriveThe Deerfield High School Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 6 from 1-6 pm in the high school commons. Deerfield High School is located at 300 Simonson Blvd. The need for blood remains great so please consider giving the gift of life. Click for eligibility requirements.Click to sign up to donate, or call 1-800-733-2767. You will have the option of donating blood or double red cells so be sure to indicate your choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you