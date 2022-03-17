 Skip to main content
School News

DHS Blood Drive

The Deerfield High School Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 6 from 1-6 pm in the high school commons. Deerfield High School is located at 300 Simonson Blvd. 

The need for blood remains great so please consider giving the gift of life. Click for eligibility requirements.

Click to sign up to donate, or call 1-800-733-2767. You will have the option of donating blood or double red cells so be sure to indicate your choice.

