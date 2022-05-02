Trey Colts wins two events, Cambridge girls track and field shares pole vault title at Lakeside Lutheran

At the Lakeside Lutheran Quad, the Cambridge boys and girls track and field team finished fourth on Tuesday, April 26.
For the girls, freshmen Mallorri Buonincontro, Ava Lehman and Grace Leto shared the pole vault title at six feet. Sophomore Mara Brown was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.49, third in the 800 meter in 2:39.09 and fifth in the high jump at four feet and two inches.
Sophomore Callie Suick took fifth in the 100 meter at 14.13 seconds. Junior Amanda Punsel threw fourth in the discus event at 81 feet and two inches. Junior Gillian Thompson placed fourth in the triple jump at 28 feet and seven inches.
On the boys side, senior Trey Colts won the triple jump at 45 feet and two inches and tied for first in the high jump at six feet and two inches. Colts placed second in the 100 meter in 11.44 and scored fifth in the 200 meter at 23.99 seconds.
Junior Roman Leto was second in the pole vault (9-0). Sophomore Perry Thompson took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.21 seconds. Freshman Drew Holzhueter (46.90) finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Team scores - Boys: Sugar River 135, Lakeside Lutheran 94, Luther Prep 52, Cambridge 26.
Team scores - Girls: Sugar River 112, Luther Prep 83.66, Lakeside Lutheran 58.33, Cambridge 33.